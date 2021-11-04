In November we celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Did you know Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized Native American tribes, which is more than any other state east of the Mississippi River? This week we have some Native history to share, along with some Native owned businesses and significant places to visit this fall.

Visit the George W. Brown Ojibwe Museum & Cultural Center in Lac du Flambeau (Vilas County)

The George W. Brown Ojibwe Museum & Cultural Center features one of the most complete collections of the Lac Du Flambeau Band of the Lake Superior Ojibwe history with interactive exhibits, seasonal workshops and cultural programs.

The museum displays many rare artifacts, while at the same time represents the present day in multi-media displays. View a 24-foot Ojibwe dugout canoe, smaller birch bark canoes, traditional clothing, arts and crafts. The fascinating four seasons diorama shows how the resilient tribe lived and survived during all four seasons. An informational video shows the harvesting of wild rice, fish and wild game and other traditions that the Ojibwe still practice.

Enjoy dinner and spend the night at Lake of the Torches Resort and Casino This gorgeous resort boasts beautiful and spacious rooms overlooking the beautiful Pokegama Lake Featuring more than 100 rooms, you’ll find Lake of the Torches Resort Casino to be a welcoming retreat

While you’re there, play any of their 800 slot machines or games like blackjack, roulette, craps, poker or bingo!

Dine in the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant or at Woody’s Bar and Grill, both onsite at the resort

Visit Frog Bay Tribal National Park and Copper Crow Distillery in Red Cliff (Bayfield County)

Frog Bay Tribal National Park located on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation in northern Bayfield County, was the United States’ first Tribal National Park First established in 2011, Frog Bay Tribal National Park has since doubled its acreage and created the greater Frog Creek Conservation Management Area to protect 300 acres of tribal lands in the watershed



Stretching over 3/4 mile along Lake Superior’s shoreline on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation, this incredible property includes pristine sandy beaches, dense forests, and a magnificent coastal estuary where the Frog Creek flows harmoniously into the Frog Bay of Lake Superior

After exploring Frog Bay, you can’t miss Copper Crow Distillery in Red Cliff- the nation’s first Native American owned distillery. Copper Crow’s appreciation of the bountiful Lake Superior area is wrapped into the production of their craft spirits, using regionally sourced grains, fresh and pure well water near Lake Superior and seasonal products from local orchards. Copper Crow is one of only about a dozen distilleries in the world that have debuted whey-based spirits, using the byproduct from local cheesemakers. Nestled in the pines, the comfortable, relaxing interior of Copper Crow’s tasting room will draw you in.

Check out the Red Cliff Visitors Guide on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa website to learn more about the history, culture and other attractions in the area.

Explore Aztalan State Park in Jefferson (Jefferson County)

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1964, Aztalan State Park covers 172 acres along the Crawfish River that was once an ancient Middle-Mississippian village and ceremonial complex that thrived between 1000-1300 A.D.

The park features massive log and clay fortification on the city’s exterior, which surround three earthen platform mounds that once served as a temple where sacred fire once burned, a mortuary structure and most likely the residence of the chief or leader

The name Aztalan derives from early settlers who mistakenly thought the town was related to the Aztecs of Mexico

Enjoy your time at Aztalan park by canoeing or kayaking down the scenic Crawfish River or by hiking the two mile trail that meanders through open prairie and along the Crawfish River. The Trails at Aztalan are great for viewing the reconstructed stockade and various burial mounds.



