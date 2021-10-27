Hometown locals and visitors from afar can experience the charm, community and delicious flavors that Wisconsin has to offer with a visit to a resident supper club.

Many people ask “what makes a supper club a supper club?” To that we say each and every supper club is unique in its own way, but many follow the same general schedule: bar open at 3:30 pm, dinner at 5:00 pm serving fish fry on Friday, prime rib on Saturday and broasted chicken and ribs on Sunday. Many of the oldest supper clubs began as small roadhouses serving more alcohol than food, making them popular locations for mobsters back in the day. Today, many supper clubs reflect local history and local passions in their decor with taxidermy, old world furnishings and roaring fireplaces while evolving to embrace current food and drink trends like artisanal cheese, local craft beers and vegetarian options.

Savor the sensations at Indianhead Supper Club in Balsam Lake (Polk County)

Indianhead Supper Club has been known to locals and visitors as a landmark for its comfortable lodge atmosphere and outstanding cuisine. Built in 1939, most of the décor is original, accented by its knotty pine interior, while also featuring a screened-in back patio seating area. For a delicious chef specialty, try the Hickory Smoked BBQ Ribs, seasoned with their own special rub and smoked in house and topped with fresh-made BBQ sauce. Other specials include cedar plank salmon, jumbo shrimp, a wide selection of steak cuts and vegetarian options upon request.

After your meal, take a short and leisurely hike exploring the White Pine Trail which meanders through groves of white pine, tall red pines and prairie fields. The trailhead for this flat, one-mile crushed limestone trail can be found next to the Polk County Government Center’s parking lot. Spend the weekend by booking a cabin vacation on scenic Balsam Lake for an unforgettable lake view in the comfort of a fully furnished Northwoods log cabin.

Enjoy dinner and the beautiful setting sun at the Sunset Bay Supper Club in Phillips (Price County)

Dine inside or on the outdoor patio and witness the beautiful setting sun over Solberg Lake while enjoying traditional Wisconsin supper club fare. Start your outing with the Southwest Sampler – a plate a pepper jack cheese curds, southwest onion rings and jalapeno chips. Whether you come for the Friday fish fry or the homemade pizza, each and every customer is sure to leave with a full stomach and a smile.

While you’re in the Phillips area, don’t miss one of the most breathtaking views in the entire state at Timm’s Hill County Park. At 1,951 above sea level, the observation tower at the top of Timm’s Hill is the highest point in all of Wisconsin, boasting a 30-mile view of the wonderous Wisconsin landscape in all directions. Settle in at the Hidden Valley Resort featuring nine properties with gorgeous lakeside views, comfortable amenities and Northwoods furnishings.

Enjoy “country comforts with big city tastes” at The Red Cabin at Green Acres Bar & Supper Club in Fond du Lac (Fond du Lac County)

For award winning flavors, exceptional ingredients and spectacular scenery, look no further than The Red Cabin. Order off the extensive menu featuring juicy pork chops, burgers seared to perfection, chicken and pasta entrees and so much more! If you’re hungry for desert make sure to try their delicious bread pudding, featured on Wisconsin Foodie and known as the best bread pudding in all of Wisconsin!

After a great meal, head to the heart of downtown Fond du Lac to witness the perfect blend of the historic and the modern at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts. Its majestic pillars and grand staircase on the exterior lead to more stunning works of art on the inside, featuring prominent artists, independent films and high-profile concerts in The Great Hall.

Book a weekend stay at the chic and iconic Hotel Retlaw, also located in downtown Fond du Lac. First time guests will be floored by the urban luxury ambiance while returning guests will remember the incredible service and signature accommodations.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.