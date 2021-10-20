Fall is the best time of year to fall deeper in love; with your partner, the enchanting trees bursting with color, and the brisk autumn air. Reconnect with your surroundings and significant other this season with these memorable fall romantic getaways.

Hold hands and hike along the Mississippi River at Perrot State Park in Trempealeau (Trempealeau County)

Perrot State Park boasts one of the best views of the Mississippi anywhere in the state. The Mississippi River narrows in this part of the state to just a half-mile wide, winding beneath gorgeous 250 foot bluffs – a brilliant sight to behold, enhanced by the vibrant orange and golden leaves.

For another classic romantic fall activity, visit Ecker’s Apple Farm to enjoy some homemade fall deserts, fresh Honeycrisp apples, live music, and beer and ciders from the onsite Hog’s Back Brew Farm.

Enjoy a delicious meal together at The Trempealeau Hotel where meals are responsibly and locally sourced and made from scratch. Share a bottle of wine with your meal as you gaze out over the beautiful Mississippi River. Stay right at The Trempealeau Hotel in one of the Doc West House Luxury Suites, where you can enjoy an evening soak in the Jacuzzi tub and stay warm next to the gas fireplace.

Stroll along the beach at Point Beach State Forest in Two Rivers (Manitowoc County)

Point Beach offers six miles of beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline, along with rolling dunes and the picturesque Rawley Point Lighthouse which has been owned and operated by the US Coast Guard since 1853. The Park is home to 17 miles of hiking trails to explore, and couples can spend the weekend by reserving a campsite or one of the large group cabins.

If camping isn’t your thing, book a weekend stay at the lovely Red Forest B&B in Two Rivers where you’ll enter the gorgeous property dazzling with stained glass and warm Wisconsin charm and settle in to one of their spacious guest rooms. Guests can relax on the back patio or curled up next to the roaring fireplace and in the mornings enjoy the home-cooked goodness in every breakfast.

For a delectable dinner option in the area, stop at Holla Restaurant in Manitowoc serving “global fare with local flair”. The kitchen staff strives to use local, organic, & seasonal ingredients and believes the food you eat should be healthy & fresh, while also making you feel good and still tasting delicious. Try the seasonal Peter Piper (picked a peck of peppers) Pizza – House made sausage with wood-fire roasted jalapenos, Italian fryer peppers, sweet onions, and a three-cheese blend all sit over a roasted poblano cream sauce – all of that topped with a roasted hatch green chile pepper and tomatillo salsa.

Enjoy a romantic weekend in a historic bed and breakfast (Wood County)

Book a weekend stay at La Chateau – The Manor Bed & Breakfast in Wisconsin Rapids for a charming and cozy romantic destination. This Queen Anne Victorian built in 1889 is the perfect getaway for relaxation, garden strolls, bird watching, river walks and a scrumptious breakfast in the morning. While you’re in Wisconsin Rapids make sure to explore the delicious flavors of cranberry country at Rubi Reds! As the nation’s leader in cranberry production, Wisconsin is known for its sweet and delicious cranberry products. Rubi Reds is proud to sell the finest quality cranberries grown in Wisconsin along with countless cranberry infused products like cranberry wine, mustard, dried cranberries, chocolate covered dried cranberries, cranberry pizza, cranberry pie and more! Stop for dinner at a local favorite, the Lake Aire Supper Club, home to spectacular homemade cuisine and beautiful views of Round Lake from both dining rooms.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

