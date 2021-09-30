Wisconsin is a state steeped in art, music and unique cultural experiences. Make the most of the fall season by getting outside and enjoying the beauty of nature as well as the beauty of local art!

Enjoy art and live music in Eau Claire (Eau Claire County)

Visit the Pablo Center at the Confluence to celebrate its fourth season of visual art exhibits! Visitors can stroll through the galleries and halls of the Pablo Center and discover new, expressive and thought-provoking works around every corner. Afterwards, head to the Acoustic Café to experience the culinary art scene as you enjoy a scrumptious meal on their cozy dining patio. Guests can enjoy hot hoagies served on their freshly baked bread, pita sandwiches, gourmet coffees, beer or wine.

Book a stay in the heart of downtown Eau Claire at The Lismore Hotel. Guests staying for a couple days should consider booking one of the luxurious top-floor suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, a comfortable living area and a bathroom with a whirlpool tub.

Journey to Lake Mills to buy world famous, Wisconsin made pottery (Jefferson County)

Ephraim Pottery Gallery is known nationwide for their collectible limited-edition pottery, considered by many to be the preeminent pottery of the Arts and Crafts Revival. The studio’s eight incredibly talented artists create unique, individually thrown pottery pieces inspired by nature and other aesthetics.

Another great art destination to explore is the Earth Wood & Fire Fall Art Tour in Cambridge from October 23-24. This self-guided driving tour through the countryside allows for one-on-one opportunities to meet, mingle and learn about the different artist’s creative processes. The tour will feature various works from 16 different artists, ranging between pottery, wood, textiles, painting and rural scenery.

Expand your pallet by trying a new locally brewed beer at Tyranena Brewing Company. With 16 different brews on tap, there are plenty of options ready to satisfy your tastebuds. Visit on a Saturday afternoon to take advantage of the free brewery tour or come back later in the day to enjoy live music.

Stay the night in Lake Mills at the Fargo Mansion B&B. This Queen Anne Victorian is the perfect fall romantic getaway and is conveniently located next to the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail and Ice Age Trail.

Stop by Portage County to see the “Paint the County!” Mural collection (Portage County)

The Paint the County! Mural collection presented by Create Portage County, aims to make space for underrepresented voices in the community in response to this unique moment in history. The collection features fourteen completed murals on the sides of barns, buildings and businesses, one mural still in progress and more to come, all in hopes to draw people to new, important or under-activated spaces, and spread the community’s creative identity to all parts of Portage County. Travelers can find a detailed map and listing of all the completed and in-progress murals here.

After mural hopping, stop at Bill’s Pizza Shop located in the heart of historic downtown Stevens Point for some of the best thin crust pizza in the area! Stay the night at the Dreams of Yesteryear B&B, a gorgeous Victorian home listed on the National Historic Register that’s conveniently located just a couple blocks from downtown and the beautiful Wisconsin River.

