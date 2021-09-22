Fall has officially arrived and here in Wisconsin there are so many ways to get out and discover the magical changing colors of the season! Whether it’s hiking, hitting the open road or booking a cottage getaway nestled in the woods, there are so many ways to reconnect with nature and your loved ones.

Fall Color Report

If you’re looking to enjoy Wisconsin’s incredible display of fresh fall color this year, make sure you check out one of Travel Wisconsin’s most popular resources, the Fall Color Report. The Fall Color Report is maintained by over 100 color reporters across the state, featuring the status of changing leaves in all 72 Wisconsin counties to help travelers discover all the magic of fall this season. Find a new scenic area of the state to explore, view a 3-day weather forecast and nearby lodging and dining options. Get the Fall Color Report delivered straight to your inbox each week with the Fall Color Email Newsletter filled with other great fall content and ideas.

Embark on a fall color road trip adventure in south-central Wisconsin (Columbia and Sauk Counties)

With nearly half of Wisconsin covered by forests, there are countless options to take in incredible fall color on a Wisconsin road trip. Check out the drive from Lodi to Baraboo along scenic Hwy 113 to see the beautiful changing colors along the Wisconsin River and amidst the rolling Baraboo Hills. Just five miles west of Lodi is a great opportunity to stop and stretch your legs at Gibraltar Rock County Park. The steep climb to the top is worth it for one of the most stunning fall views, as lakes, farmlands and sweeping forests sprawl out beneath you

Continue two miles west and forge the Wisconsin River aboard the free Merrimac Carferry. Extend the scenic drive by booking a night’s stay in a cozy log cabin perched alongside the beautiful Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells at the Cedar Lodge and Settlement! Guests will enjoy being nestled in the woods among the changing leaves while also being just minutes from all the action and attractions in the Wisconsin Dells. Soak in as much fall color as possible by dining at Ishnala Supper Club. This gorgeous, rustic supper club is suspended over Mirror Lake with views just as jaw-dropping as the food!

Hike the Ice Age Trail at Holy Hill in Hubertus (Washington County)

Travelers and photographers from near and far flock to Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary every fall for one of the best views in all of Wisconsin. Built 95 years ago in 1926, the Romanesque church was built atop a hill, formed by glaciers during the Ice Age. Visitors can explore the chapel and witness the breathtaking panoramic views of the Kettle Moraine area from above or on the Holy Hill Segment of the Ice Age Trail.

Fall is also a great time to enjoy a round of golf at one of Wisconsin’s premier courses, like Erin Hills Golf Course. Even if you’re not playing a round, you can still enjoy dinner and a drink beside the golden fields on the beautiful outdoor patio next to the tee of hole #1. The Irish pub has a unique selection of drafts and cocktails like the Fescue Rescue –

a rejuvenating blend of equal parts ginger beer and lemonade, a shot of Jameson’s whiskey, and a fresh lemon.

Spend the night nearby in Hartford at the Westphal Mansion B&B. Built in 1913, this English Tudor Mansion overlooks downtown Hartford and is the perfect blend of history, luxury and charm.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.