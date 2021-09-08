Discover hundreds of miles of rugged mountain bike trails, paved city roads and cycling paths and multi-use bike trails for every skill level. Grab a bicycle, choose your trail and head outdoors to discover the unexpected in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Trail Report

Before you go, check out the conditions of the trails using the Wisconsin Trail Report developed by Travel Wisconsin, the Office of Outdoor Recreation and the Department of Natural Resources. It provides general conditions for hiking and biking trail networks, a brief description and photos of the terrain and facilities, as well as the current weather forecast for the area, nearby activities, attractions, dining and lodging.

Black River State Forest (Jackson County)

For those looking for an introduction to mountain biking, Jackson County and its surrounding areas feature a wealth of rolling hills and stunning views for everyone. Try Smrekar Trails in the Black River State Forest where you can head out on four different loops; also check out an additional three loops on the Wild Cat Trails for a total of 24 miles. The trails in Black River State Forest are wider than normal singletrack with less difficult terrain, making it a great place to get comfortable with mountain biking.

With Black River Falls 15 minutes up the road, make sure to stop for a beer at Sand Creek Brewing Company to celebrate a day on the trails. After a long day on the trails, kick back in a secluded cabin when you stay at Cottages on Serenity Lake, situated on a private seven-acre lake, with only guests at the four properties allowed on the premises.

Oconomowoc/Glacial Drumlin Trail (Waukesha and Jefferson County)

The Glacial Drumlin Trail is another one of Wisconsin’s premier biking destinations. The 52-mile-long trail runs between Cottage Grove and the Fox River Sanctuary in Waukesha with easy connections to Madison and Milwaukee.

A great place to get off the trail is Oconomowoc, a bike-friendly city where you can take a break, grab a bite and enjoy the downtown accommodations. Enjoy a Juicy Lucy style burger (two patties with melted cheese in the middle) and a craft beer at the family-owned and operated Crafty Cow. Stay the night at a luxury bed and breakfast, Inn at Pine Terrace. A beautiful mansion built in 1879, the bed and breakfast now offers a unique and luxurious lodging and dining experience.

Hartman Creek State Park (Waupaca County)

Located on the beautiful Chain O’ Lakes, Hartman Creek State Park is a quiet and friendly, natural gem and a popular destination in central Wisconsin. You’ll find 12 miles of off-road biking trails in the park, which are combination hiking/biking segments with a 6-mile singletrack segment.

Waupaca is the perfect place to eat and stay in the Chain O’ Lakes area. Dine at The Wheelhouse, a fixture of the area since 1978 and wonderfully inviting, family friendly restaurant famous for their pizzas and sandwiches. Spend the night at the Crystal River Inn Bed and Breakfast. Crystal River Inn is an 1853 farmstead located in the quaint and historic village of Rural just minutes from Waupaca. The Inn sits on the banks of the Crystal River and offers seven guest rooms and three cottages. Kids of all ages will love the Toy Cottage, complete with a puppet show theater, dress up clothes and so much more!

