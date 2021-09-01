Fall is just around the corner and here in Wisconsin there are so many great festivals and community gatherings to discover the magic of the season, from grape stomping to finding the best cup of chili and more!

Close out the summer with one last fun-filled fair adventure at the Community Fair and Parade in Osceola (Polk County), September 10-12.

Enjoy the midway amusement rides for kids of all ages, truck and tractor pulls, live music, exhibits, petting zoo and of course loads of fair food. Drive in or fly-in to another exciting event happening on September 11th in Osceola, Wheels and Wings! Osceola Wheels and Wings is celebrating 40 years of free family fun this year. Enjoy the pancake breakfast from 8:00-11:00 am and watch as planes fly in, or check out the aviation experience featuring the Commemorative Air Force and Helicopter rides from Ace Helicopters LLC. If planes aren’t your thing, spectators can marvel over 800 custom classic cars and motorcycles from every era at the Car and Motorcycle show from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

For fresh paninis, artisan pizza and hand-crafted bottled wine, venture to the Dancing Dragonfly Winery. Try the Foghorn Leghorn Pizza featuring Tuscan chicken, red onions, Roma tomatoes, pesto, chopped rosemary, feta, mozzarella/provolone/parmesan blend, and a dash of salt.

Stay the night in Osceola at River Valley Inn & Suites, located minutes away from historic downtown and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. Select a pet-friendly room and bring your four-legged member of the family on this family-friendly weekend getaway. Before checking out in the morning, enjoy a delicious complementary hot breakfast!

Venture to Cedarburg (Ozaukee County) for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival – September 18 & 19.

Enjoy grape stomping, live music, face painting and so much more at the Wine and Harvest Festival in downtown Cedarburg. Start your day shopping fresh, locally-grown produce at the farmers market or stop by one of the many local business stands selling everything from cheese, jams, soaps, lotions or clothing! Sign-up for the grape stomping competition start at 11:30 am, so don’t miss your chance to stomp your heart out for a chance to win a prize and bragging rights. For those unfamiliar with a grape stomp, participants step into a wooden barrel filled with grapes and stomp as hard and fast as they can, trying to squeeze out as much grape juice as possible. Additionally, don’t miss your opportunity to shoot hoops with the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks at the Pop-a-shot station for a fun challenge and prizes!

After a rousing day at the Wine and Harvest Festival, settle in at the Washington House Inn where casual elegance and historic tradition meet. Relax with a glass of wine in front of the warm fireplace or enjoy a rejuvenating steam bath or soak in your room’s whirlpool tub. Guests can enjoy the daily deluxe continental breakfast or wine and cheese in the afternoons over social hour.

For a memorable meal in Cedarburg make sure to stop at the Anvil Pub & Grille. Located in the Settlement’s restored 19th century blacksmith shop, The Anvil serves lunch and dinner daily. Visitors can even enjoy their meal on the creekside patio, overlooking the beautiful Cedar Creek waterfall.

For travelers looking for a fall themed food festival, look no further than Chilimania in Edgerton (Rock County) on September 10 and 11.

Head to Edgerton to experience one of the Midwest’s most entertaining and well-organized chili cook-off competitions! Chilimania is home to the Wisconsin State Championship Chili Cook-Off, a Traditional Chili Cooking Contest, as well as the Salsa contest and Best Bloody Mary contests! At 3:00 pm attendees can grab their tasting cup, spoon and ballot to begin sampling the more than 50 homemade chilis made at the festival! Once you’ve found your favorite, you can cast your ballot for the People’s Choice Chili award! The weekend-long event features food and beverage vendors, as well as live music on Friday night and all-day Saturday.

Book a weekend stay at the charming Altemus Corners Bed and Breakfast, an old-fashioned farm home on the outskirts of nearby Stoughton. The southern style front porch with gazebo is an excellent place to eat breakfast and relax.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

