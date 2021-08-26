Wisconsin is full of unexpected adventures for the whole family ready to be discovered. Whether it’s painting handmade pottery, flying in an airplane or spending the night in a cozy Northwoods cabin, there are amazing memories waiting to be made across the state!

Stay Unique Giveaway

Travel Wisconsin is giving away a chance to reconnect with those who matter most — free 2-night stays at unique accommodations across the state, plus $50 at a nearby must-experience restaurant. Ten different incredible getaways are available, like the Lake Life Getaway – a charming 3-bedroom cabin with timber décor, stone fireplace and beautiful views of the White Birch, Ballard and Irving chain of lakes. Gather your crew, pick where you’d love to stay, then enter the Stay Unique Giveaway each day through September 3, 2021 for chances to win.

Arts and Adventure in Washburn County

Take the kids to The Potter’s Shed, an art gallery and coffee shop café, to get the creative juices flowing! This one-of-a-kind gallery features works of art from more than 200 different local and North American artists. Visitors can also check out the working pottery studio where potters craft and mold some of the beautiful pieces on display. What makes this paint your own pottery experience truly unique is that many of the bowls, mugs, figurines, and pieces that visitors can choose to paint are made on sight inside the studio! Parents can enjoy a delicious latte from the café while the kids can sip one of their tasty fruit smoothies while painting the day away.

If it’s a warm sunny day in Washburn County, head to Jack’s Canoe & Tube Rental & Campground for family float down the Namekagon River. Tubing trips usually last three hours and are the perfect way for the families to relax or splash around.

Make sure to stop for breakfast, lunch or dinner in Spooner at the River Street Family Restaurant where there are daily specials and breakfast is served all day. Known for their large menu with many options, everyone in the family will be sure to find something they like.

Spend the night near Trego at the Heartwood Resort in one of their cozy lodge rooms or rent out one of the lakeside cottages with multiple rooms, a secluded yard and private dock.

Learn about aviation’s incredible past and exciting future at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Aviation Museum in Oshkosh (Winnebago County)

The EAA Aviation Museum is one of the most extensive aviation attractions in the world. Check out homebuilt planes, WWII aircraft and other unique aircraft like the 1938 Bugatti Model 100 Racer designed to break the world airplane speed record. Also on display is the Borman Collection – over 1000 personal artifacts from the Apollo 8 commander Frank Borman, some of which even traveled with Borman into space!

Don’t just dream about flying, head Pioneer Airport (attached to the museum) where kids ages 8-17 can fly high in the skies with an experienced pilot for free. Today, more than 2 million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program – the only program of its kind with the sole mission to introduce kids to the world of aviation.

After your highflying fun at EAA, grab a bite and play some arcade games at the Mineshaft Restaurant in Oshkosh! Known for their scrumptious homemade pizzas with stringy cheese, families can take advantage of the Game Room Super Special – one large pizza, 100 gaming credits and a pitcher of soda or domestic beer for under $40!

Finish off the night of fun with a round of cosmic bowling at Revs Bowl Bar and Grill. From 9 pm-midnight, blacklights glow above you, LED lights line the gutters and laser lights dance on the ceilings!

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.