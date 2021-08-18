A trip to Wisconsin is all about discovering the unexpected and this week we’ve got a collection of hidden gems – attractions, restaurants and hotels flying under the radar that could easily become your favorite find of 2021.

Biking in Burlington (Racine and Walworth Counties)

Saddle up on your bicycle and cruise atop a former rail corridor between Elkhorn, Burlington and Dover on the White River State Trail. This stellar bike trail passes by numerous bridges, scenic vistas, quaint towns, farmlands and wetlands. Cyclists can take a small detour with highway bike lanes to either Lake Geneva or Big Foot Beach State Park as both locations are just five miles from the White River State Trail!

Stop for a coffee before the ride or for a delicious meal after a day on the trails at Burlington Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine. This community centered coffee shop boasts a full menu of specialty sandwiches, flatbreads, small plates, bakery items and quality coffee drinks from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company in Milwaukee. You can’t leave Burlington without grabbing a sweet treat at Adrians Frozen Custard, where they’ve been serving award winning custard since 1974!

Experience a true farm to table meal in Mondovi (Buffalo County)

Visit Together Farms to see why their Burger Nights were voted the #1 Best Food Event in 2021 in a reader poll by VolumeOne (a culture and entertainment publication in the Chippewa Valley). Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through October you can take friends or family to try one of the farm’s specialty burgers made from 100% grass-fed beef garnished with fresh, local ingredients. Try the Barn Burner Burger – topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, drunk onions and jalapeno jam or the ever-changing burger of the week. After your meal, you can explore the farm property by taking a walk on the hiking trail, say hello to barnyard animals, pull up a chair next to the bonfire or enjoy live music entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit and spend the night at another farm to fork community, The Dancing Yarrow. If your heart is craving an escape from excess or for simpler days, where there is less screen time and more face time, this is the place for you. A stay at this 18-acre property mixed with forest, river, garden and prairie is all about connecting with nature. On September 11th guests can even enroll in a hands-on Bee Hive Management class instructing proper hive management, feeding, how to check for a queen and how to expand your hive.

Similar to the Together Farm’s Burger Nights, The Dancing Yarrow hosts Pizza Nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays where they serve delicious wood-fired pizzas with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can spend the night at Dancing Yarrow any day of the week by renting either the 2-bedroom Cozy Nature Nook or the 5-bedroom Relaxing Nature Getaway for group getaway!

Step back in time at Stonefield Historic Site in Cassville (Grant County)

Located on the Great River Road at the foot of towering bluffs atop Nelson Dewey State Park, Stonefield is the homesite of Wisconsin’s first governor, Nelson Dewey. This historic site includes a re-created 1900s rural village along with the State Agricultural Museum, all of which will be re-opening again August 20! Visitors can explore the beautiful property and learn about Wisconsin’s agricultural growth and development and the immense impact that farming has had on our state. After learning about Wisconsin’s rich agricultural history, you can learn about something else Wisconsin knows a thing or two about… making beer!

Travelers can head to the National Brewery Museum located within the historical Potosi Brewing Company building that originally operated from 1852 to 1972. The museum showcases an eclectic collection of beer bottles and cans, glasses, trays, coasters, advertising materials. After learning about beer, sample a fine selection of locally brewed beers with your meal at the Potosi Brewing Company Restaurant which channels the atmosphere of an 1850s brewery. With burgers, chicken, wraps and beer cheese soup, there’s just about everything you could want on the menu.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.