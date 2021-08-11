Nearly half covered by forests, bordered by two Great Lakes and the mighty Mississippi, crisscrossed by 43,000 miles of river, home to more than 15,000 inland lakes and dotted by rocky outcroppings, Wisconsin is full of natural wonders waiting to be explored!

Hike to Wisconsin’s highest waterfall at Pattison State Park in Superior (Douglass County)

Northern Wisconsin is known for its dense forests and many stunning waterfalls; Pattison State Park is the perfect place to explore both! With more than 9 miles of hiking trails, you’ll be able to soak in the views of Wisconsin’s highest waterfall, Big Manitou Falls, which at 165 feet is just two feet shorter than Niagara Falls! The trails will also snake past a 300-foot beach on Interfalls Lake and Little Manitou Falls, a 31-foot twin waterfall!

Replenish after your hike at Gronk’s Bar and Grill in Superior, home of the Enger Tower Challenge. Think you can eat your way through a tower of 6 – ½ pound patties grilled to perfection, with two pounds of delicious golden French fries on the side in just two hours? Every stomach of steel that manages to topple the tower gets a free T-shirt and their picture hung on the legendary wall!

Rest up after your day chasing waterfalls at Barkers Island Inn and enjoy one of their relaxing and spacious guest rooms. Travelers can enjoy the indoor pool with hot tub and sauna, along with the lounge, game room and beautiful marina view terrace.

Hiking and birding in Milwaukee (Milwaukee County)

Explore six miles of hiking trails through forests, restored prairies, ravines, bluffs and along Lake Michigan at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. If you’re a birding enthusiast, the Schlitz Audubon is the place to be! This Milwaukee Nature Center is located within a migratory flyway and is also a designated Important Bird Area because of the habitat provided by Lake Michigan for certain waterfowl. Located just north of the city, the Schlitz Audubon doubles as an oasis for the busyness of city life and as a destination for adventure!

After exploring along Lake Michigan, try breakfast, lunch or dinner at Café Hollander in Mequon. Blending the Belgian café style with the warmth of Wisconsin hospitality, this cozy and unique restaurant is the place to enjoy a warm espresso, strong ale or a delicious meal.

Stay overnight in Milwaukee at the Kinn Guest House, the perfect hybrid between a standard hotel and Air BnB. With stunning art, furniture and modern décor and appliances, a stay at the Kinn Guest House will feel like a stay in your dream home. Each room comes with its own private bathroom, while the chef’s kitchen and common space is a shared communal space for all guests.

Explore wild rivers in Florence County

Wisconsin is home to five wild rivers – rivers with undeveloped, pristine shorelines. You can explore two of them, the Pine River and Popple River in one day with a visit to Florence County. While there are several class III rapids, there are numerous stretches suitable for beginner paddlers, too. Visitors can follow the 100 mile Up North Wisconsin Wild Rivers Tour which provides highway signs that guide you to 15 different access points on the Pine and Popple Wild Rivers in northern Wisconsin perfect for paddling, fishing, hiking, birdwatching and more. Be sure to check out the eight waterfalls ranging in size from 5-foot Bull Falls up to 60 foot, 3-tiered Breakwater Falls.

After exploring the wild rivers head to Leff’s Sports Bar and Grill for a bite and a drink with a beautiful view of Keyes Lake. Make sure to try one of their scrumptious home-made pizzas.

Book a tent or RV site or book a night’s stay in a cozy cabin at Camping in the Clouds in Florence! Take a dip in the indoor swimming pool, play a game of horseshoes, or grab a drink from the on-site bar

