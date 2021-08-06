Events are back, so take your pick for family-friendly fun. Jump in line for the exciting fair rides or drop a line to catch some fish with the whole family!

Take the family to the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis (Milwaukee County)

One of the most iconic Wisconsin traditions is back: enjoying a fresh baked crème puff under the warm summer sun! Take the whole family to celebrate the return of the Wisconsin State Fair (celebrating 170 years!) and all the deep-fried deliciousness that comes with it! This year all non-refunded 2020 State Fair admission tickets will be valid for the 2021 fair starting August 5 and wrapping up on August 15.

With over 200 concession stands serving more than 800 different food and drink items, fair goers will be sure to find old favorites and discover the unexpected. One new item making its State Fair debut is Cinnamon Roll and Bacon cheese curds from Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery – fresh and squeaky curds, deep fried and then rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with cream cheese frosting, and topped with bacon bits

In addition to food, the State Fair is Wisconsin’s largest agricultural showcase. Whether attendees tour the barns, watch the shows and competitions, or enjoy the educational programs and demonstrations, it’s a fantastic place to experience Wisconsin’s agricultural heritage firsthand.

There’s no shortage of entertainment at the Fair, with 30 FREE stages highlighting a broad range of genres including country, rock, pop, R&B, nostalgia, comedy and even interactive, educational shows for families. Don’t forget to catch a bird’s-eye view of the fairgrounds from high in the sky on the SkyGlider or the WonderFair Wheel standing 15 stories tall!

Make sure to stop by and visit our Travel Wisconsin booth located in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion! You can grab a travel guide or chat with our Regional Tourism Specialists who can help you plan your next great Wisconsin adventure!

Arts on Main in Three Lakes (Oneida County)

Saturday, August 14, take the family to Three Lakes for the 17th Annual “Art on Main” located on the corner of Hwy 45 and A. Admission is free for a fun filled day of spectacular art and live music. Thirty different artists and crafters will be exhibiting paintings, pottery, wood carving, jewelry, weaving and more.

After perusing the Art on Main, head to the Maple Lake fishing pier for the Three Lakes Fish and Wildlife Improvement Association “Kid’s Free Fishing Day” event! From 9am-3pm young anglers can drop a line to try and catch some bluegill or yellow perch for free!

A trip to Three Lakes wouldn’t be complete without stopping for dinner at Pike’s Pine Isle Lodge, home to a wide array of delicious sandwiches, appetizers and their specialty artisan pizzas. Enjoy your meal inside or out on the patio to soak in the beautiful views of Lake Medicine and play some lawn games while you wait for your meal

Stay the night close by at the Northernaire Resort for all the fun and relaxation your family is looking for. With an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, basketball and tennis courts, a firepit and lake access there are so many activities to keep the whole family entertained!

Round up the family for the Rusk County Junior Fair and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo in Ladysmith

Check out the Rusk County Junior Fair August 12-15 for live music, animal shows and auctions, horse pulls and of course the rodeo! Families attending the fair on Friday and Saturday night can purchase tickets to the Rusk County Junior Fair PRCA Rodeo to watch seven major events. Make sure to come back and celebrate the final day of the junior fair at the FREE Pancake Breakfast on Sunday morning!

If you’re looking for another great family meal in the area, look no further than the Ladysmith Family Restaurant serving everything from seafood to burgers, homemade lasagna and Vegetable Stir Fry.

Spend the night right in Ladysmith at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites to enjoy a room big enough for the whole family along with a huge indoor pool and free breakfast in the morning.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.