Under the hot summer sun, there’s nothing more refreshing than spending a day on one of Wisconsin’s many beautiful lakes and rivers! Whether it’s a leisurely sail or paddling through Class III rapids, there are unexpected adventures for every traveler!

Kayak the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls (St. Croix County)

Kayak through the Kinnickinnic River watershed – characterized by scenic bluffs, prairie and farm land, white pine forest, rare and endangered plant species and plenty of open space and scenic vistas. Kinni Creek Lodge and Outfitters offer single and tandem kayak rentals to anyone looking to explore the Lower Kinni Canyon which begins nearly a mile below the city. With beginner, intermediate and advanced kayaking trips ranging between 45 minutes to 6+ hours of paddling, you can explore the Kinnickinnic River alone, with a party or with a guide!

After a day of paddling, stop and refuel at Mallory’s Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, offering a breath-taking rooftop bar with views of the scenic St. Croix River. Stop in between 11-4 on Saturdays and Sundays to try their Billionaire Bloody Mary: A 64 oz. bloody garnished with potato skewers, beef sticks, bacon, eggs, cheese, grilled cheese, house made tots, and a slider!

Head to Hudson to spend the night at the Hudson House Grand Hotel to nestle up in a cozy room and enjoy a soak in the indoor pool and hot tub.

Rafting through rapids on the Peshtigo River (Marinette County)

For adventurers looking for a rush of adrenaline, head to Kosir’s Rapid Rafts in Marinette County. The Menominee and Peshtigo River are home to a few class III and even class IV rapids, along with the longest continuous stretch of rapids in the entire Midwest, stretching 150 yards! Kosir’s offers rafting trips for parties anywhere between 2-8 people accompanied by an experienced and energetic guide to steer you through the rolling rapids.

Rafters can even spend the night in one of the 5 rustic cabins or at Todd and Barb’s Rapids Resort one of Kosir’s campsites, fit for tents and RVs alike! Enjoy dinner right outside your cabin at Todd & Barb’s Rapids Resort serving scrumptious burgers, sandwiches and vegetarian options.

Sailing Lake Michigan in Kenosha

Head to Tall Ship Red Witch in Kenosha to sail aboard an authentic wooden commercial sailing schooner! Modeled after an 1830’s Great Lakes working schooner, you and your family can climb aboard the magnificent Red Witch and sail along one of Lake Michigan’s most beautiful harbors!

Grab dinner at The Apis Hotel and Restaurant located right next to the harbor, offering stunning views of Lake Michigan from their rooftop bar. Specializing in creative small plates and seasonal ingredients, this is a world class dining experience you won’t want to miss.

Spend the night at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom with 80 hip and comfortable guest rooms all housed within a 100-year-old historic Kenosha building just blocks from Lake Michigan. As a winner of TripAdvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Award, this full-service hotel with a rooftop bar and coffee shop is sure to have everything you might need on your weekend stay

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.