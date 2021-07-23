With hundreds of state and county parks along with more than 68,500 campsites and even more options for rustic camping, there is no shortage of beautiful natural areas to pitch a tent and reconnect with nature on a summer camping trip!

Camping in Minong (Washburn County)

Head to Minong Wild River ATV Campground to escape the crowds and enjoy a tranquil vacation on one of the 15 sites available in the park. ATV enthusiasts can take advantage of the Wild Rivers ATV Trail which runs alongside the campground. Riders can cruise the trail in one direction, return to the site at night, and then head the opposite direction the next day, allowing for hundreds of miles of exploration! Take a step back in time to dine at a historic ranch from the 1930s that’s been passed down from one generation to the next at Longbranch Smokehouse & Grille. Of course, everything is served the way meals always used to be made in the olden days – from scratch!

Explore wetlands, woodlands and grasslands (Dodge County)

Check out one of Wisconsin’s hidden gems by hiking through the Horicon Marsh, a 5 mile stretch of wetlands, dense forests and sweeping grassland plains. Soak in this natural beauty and listen as the wind blows through the cattails, while geese honk and sparrows chirp and sing. Stop by the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center to learn more about this spectacular area, now open from 10am-4pm on weekdays and 9am-4pm on weekends. After venturing through the marsh, head to Ledge Park for an unforgettable view of the Horicon Marsh atop the natural rock ledge of the Niagara Escarpment. Visitors can stay at one of the 46 campsites at Ledge Park and traverse the hiking trails that wind along the ledge, between and over interesting rock formations and through heavily wooded areas. Stop for dinner at The Wisco to try their delicious house made cuisine and their Best of Fond Du Lac award winning Old Fashioned. Try their Friday Night Fish Fry, Saturday Night Steaks or select from their large menu of soups, seafood and sandwiches.

Camping on the Harbor (Iron County)

This summer, take a trip to scenic Saxon Harbor & Campground on Lake Superior’s south shore in Iron County. After massive floods in 2016 and 2018 the local community, state and federal government have all rallied to help save and reconstruct this beautiful harbor. With 27 water and electric sites and 5 walk in tent sites, campers can once again stay and play along the waters of Lake Superior. With 81 slips, 3 boat launches and a kayak launch, this is a prime destination for adventurers looking to hit the cool waters of Lake Superior. For campers looking for even more adventure, you’ll be happy to know that Iron County is loaded with waterfalls, including the stunning Potato River Falls. The rushing waters cascade a whopping 90 feet down into the Potato River, making it one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the entire Midwest! Make sure to grab some grub at Iron Nugget in Hurley, serving everything from pizzas to burgers to seafood and even house made gnocchi dishes!

