There are so many fun and exciting ways to explore the great outdoors and Wisconsin’s history by booking a guided tour! Whether it’s learning about the Green Bay Packers on a Segway or floating downstream in a canoe, you’ll be sure to learn something new about our great state.

Segway Tours in Green Bay (Brown County)

Calling all football fans! Walking tours aren’t the only way to score a look at the Green Bay Packer’s rich history – check out a Segway tour! The Packer Heritage Trail Segway Tour winds along the beautiful Fox River, making stops at many of the 22 bronze plaques scattered throughout the city. These plaques (along with your tour guide) tell Green Bay’s one of a kind origin story and how the Packers have become the NFL team with the most league Championships in history. If you love your Segway tour in Green Bay, visit www.glidenew.com to check out their complete list of Segway tours in Green Bay, Door County, Sheboygan and many other Wisconsin cities!

After your Green Bay tour, make sure stop at the chef-owned and operated Chives Restaurant, featuring a full bar and a world-class wine list. With delicious burgers and daily sandwich and pasta features, the food at Chives is made fresh utilizing local ingredients at great prices.

Stay overnight in Green Bay at St. Brendan’s Inn for a uniquely authentic Irish lodging and dining experience. Located on the eastern shore of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay, this charming inn offers 28 guest rooms with fine heirloom quality furniture, whirlpool baths and rainfall showers. Try one of their 14 imported beers on tap in the Irish Pub and wake up to a full breakfast in the restaurant, included with your stay.

Explore Wisconsin’s Northwoods in Lakewood (Oconto County)

Strap in for thrilling and scenic tour of Wisconsin’s storied Northwoods in a UTV at Northwoods Powersports Adventures. The UTVs seat 2-4 passengers, allowing you and your party to enjoy one of Wisconsin’s best fully guided UTV tours together! UTV tours include an experienced guide, snacks and drinks, all fuel, and safety gear to ensure guests’ comfort and enjoyment on their expedition. This is the perfect opportunity to embark on a classic Wisconsin adventure over winding rivers and trails craved out through the woods.

After your UTV adventure, guests can spend the night onsite at Waubee Lake Lodge. With 17 suites and 7 cabins, guests can enjoy a cozy stay right on the shores of beautiful Waubee Lake. With a full bar and restaurant, Waubee Lake Lodge has everything you need for a low stress, Northwoods vacation! The casual dining restaurant serves seafood, pizza, burgers and a mouthwatering prime rib that is aged, seasoned to perfection and slow roasted for hours.

Bike, hike or canoe in Cable (Bayfield County)

Looking for an adventure off the beaten path? Up North Guided Tours offers guided adventures by Wilderness First Responders who will lead you to beautiful places you won’t find on your own. Whether you’re looking to ride the trails on a fat tire bike or paddle a local lake in a canoe, there are half day, full day, and overnight guided tours available to fill any traveler’s appetite for adventure!

Spend the night in Cable in a cozy cabin on the lake at Lake Owen Resort. With a sandy beach, swimming raft, and kayak rentals, there’s plenty of fun to be had on the beautiful waters of Lake Owen.

Stop for dinner in downtown Cable at The Rivers Eatery & Tilly’s Pies for a scrumptious pizza cooked at nearly 600 degrees in their stone fire oven. Try the Eau Claire Pizza topped with Yah Butz Cranberry BBQ, cranberry chicken with organic cranberries and mozzarella. Don’t forget to grab a homemade desert from Tilly’s Pies before you leave, with 10+ rotating flavors, there’s a little slice of heaven for everyone.

