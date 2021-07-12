John Mercure is joined by Ashley Demuth, Menomonie Chamber of Commerce CEO, and they discuss why the Menomonie area should be on your list of places to visit for its arts and culture.
For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com
John Mercure is joined by Ashley Demuth, Menomonie Chamber of Commerce CEO, and they discuss why the Menomonie area should be on your list of places to visit for its arts and culture.
For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.