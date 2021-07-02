From Wisconsin’s newest gallery opening in Kohler, to environmentally conscious outdoor exhibits in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s arts and culture scene is full of surprises you won’t want to *brush* off!

Grand opening of the John Michael Kohler Art Preserve in Kohler (Sheboygan County)

Head to Kohler to visit the brand-new John Michael Kohler Art Preserve, which recently celebrated its grand opening. The Art Preserve is an extension of the John Michael Kohler Art Center and is a one-of-a-kind space that houses an internationally renowned collection of artist-built environments.In this fully immersive experience, you’re not only viewing the artist’s piece, but encountering it in a specific place curated by the artist themselves.These artist-built environments often consist of thousands of objects, monumental structures, architectural components, landscaped elements, or ephemeral materials – transforming a piece of art into an entire world to explore!With more than 30 different artist-built environments, all housed in a structure that’s a work of art in and of itself, you won’t want to miss this incredible gallery!

After taking in some art, stop for dinner and a drink at the Duke of Devon, overlooking Sheboygan’s beautiful harbor. Enjoy indoor or outdoor riverside deck seating at this English gastro pub known for serving up unique dishes like their Albert Square Bangers and Mash or their authentic fish n’ chips served with mushy peas.

Spend the night in Sheboygan at Harbor Winds to catch a jaw dropping sunrise over Lake Michigan in the morning. Harbor Winds is conveniently within walking distance to downtown and the Harbor District, perfect for a breakfast and shopping excursion in the morning.

Explore a mid-1800s Victorian Mansion at the Lincoln-Tallman House in Janesville (Rock County)

Step into Janesville’s rich history with a visit to the Rock County Historical Society and its many historical gems, including the gorgeous Lincoln Tallman House, a pristine 1800s Victorian Mansion, and the Frances Willard Schoolhouse built in 1853. With self-guided and a variety of guided tours by members of the Rock County Historical Society, visitors can explore all 5 historical buildings onsite. For fans of “Downton Abbey” or “Upstairs Downstairs” you can take the interactive “Help Wanted Tour” where visitors learn about Victorian life through the eyes of the servants – you’ll roll up your sleeves, put on an apron and join in a variety of 19th century chores and activities (don’t worry its actually loads of fun!).

After spending the day touring one, why not spend the night in an elegant Queen Anne Victorian room at the Scarlett House Victorian Bed and Breakfast. Marvel at the original woodwork, antiques, personal jacuzzi, fireplace, and of course enjoy a full breakfast in the morning.

Stop for dinner at El Jardin to experience traditional and authentic cuisine, utilizing the finest ingredients from throughout Mexico. Try the Agua Fresca de Horchata, a delicious house made rice drink infused with cinnamon flavors.

Visit the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau (Marathon County)

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is a firm believer in making art accessible to everyone, which is why you can visit their ever-changing exhibitions for free year-round! Families can explore the interactive Art Park exhibit on the lower level or step outside for some fresh air in the sculpture garden, home to a few larger-than-life animal and structural sculptures that are truly stunning to behold. Before you leave, don’t forget to grab a free art kit, designed to encourage creativity and at-home art creation for all.

Enjoy fresh cuisine and local music all summer long at the Dining on the Street series in downtown Wausau. Every Wednesday and Saturday evening travelers can grab a meal from a variety of local restaurants and enjoy dining al fresco (reservations at restaurants are recommended).

Book a stay at the #1 rated hotel and B&B in Wausau at the Stewart Inn. Featuring original chandeliers, sconces, decorative fireplaces and stained-glass windows, this stunning house was designed George Maher, a contemporary of Frank Lloyd Wright.

