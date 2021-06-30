Summertime is the perfect time for a memorable Wisconsin family adventure! Whether it’s learning about wild animals, enjoying a nice meal, or pitching a tent for the weekend, we have fun filled ideas for the whole family!

Safari in Minocqua (Oneida County)

Grab your binoculars and sunscreen for a Northwoods safari adventure at Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo and Safari. It’s home to more than 1,700 animals and 229 species including some of the world’s largest, rarest, and most impressive animals, including giraffes, zebras, bongo, and the new snow leopards. You can also climb aboard the tram for a narrated safari journey through winding trails where emus, ostriches and various species of wildebeest, among other diverse animals, roam the open fields. Other unique experiences at the zoo include feeding the giraffes or stepping into the aviary to see hundreds of parakeets up close and personal; they might even land on your shoulder to say “hi”!

Just a 10-minute drive from the zoo, enjoy a family meal together at The Thirsty Whale, perched right over the beautiful waters of Lake Minocqua. With tempting appetizers, delicious sandwiches, unique cocktails, and a kid’s menu with mac and cheese bites, there’s certainly something for everyone here!

Keep the fun going with a stay at the The Waters of Minocqua, the best place to go to enjoy swimming, arcade games and a charming rustic room with modern amenities. The Waters boasts the largest indoor/outdoor waterpark in the Northwoods and offers guests a free complimentary breakfast.

Biking in Fort Atkinson (Jefferson County)

Set out on a family bike ride along the scenic Glacial River Bike Trail in Jefferson County! Stop by 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor for bike rentals to pedal the day away. The Jefferson County section of the Glacial River Trail offers 15.9 miles of paved, off-road trail as well as 17 miles of on-road, marked sections.

After the ride, take the kids out to experience a classic American tradition of dinner and a show at the Fireside Dinner Theater – one of the Midwest’s most popular entertainment destinations and the only Actor’s Equity dinner theatre in Wisconsin. Before dinner, guests can relax in the lounge with a refreshing treat from the menu of craft cocktails, or order from the menu of non-alcoholic specialty drinks, followed by a delicious dinner in one of the theater’s unique dining rooms. After the meal, guests will be ushered into the intimate theatre-in-the-round to experience a one-of-a-kind live professional show, ranging anywhere from Elvis to ABBA or Rockin’ Thru The Ages.

Spend the night in Fort Atkinson at Jellystone Park Camp Resort with Yogi Bear and all his friends! Visiting families can pitch a tent, bring their pop up or rent a cabin at this iconic family-friendly campground. With swimming, mini golf, wagon rides, volleyball, fishing, playgrounds and of course appearances from Yogi Bear, the whole family will have a blast!

Water adventures in Polk County

Get ready for a fun and free flowing outdoor adventure on the water in Osceola at Riverwood Canoe & Kayak Rentals on the St. Croix River! Rent a canoe, kayak, or SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) and enjoy one of Wisconsin’s most scenic rivers, paddling downstream with beautiful rocky cliffs and dense treelines along the river’s edge.

If paddling sounds like too much work, head to Somerset for a relaxing float down the Apple River at River’s Edge Campground and Resort.

Stop for Breakfast the next morning at Our Place Cafe in St. Croix Falls. Try their delicious avocado toast – rustic country bread with creamy avocado spread, topped with a fried egg with everything seasoning.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.