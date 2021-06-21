John Mercure is joined by Cari Greving, events and marketing director for Real Racine, and they discuss where you can find the best hiking trails in Racine.
Listen to their conversation above.
For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com
John Mercure is joined by Cari Greving, events and marketing director for Real Racine, and they discuss where you can find the best hiking trails in Racine.
Listen to their conversation above.
For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.