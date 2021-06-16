With 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, two National Scenic Trails plus many more county and local parks and trails, there’s always somewhere new to get out and explore in Wisconsin!

Wisconsin Trail Report

Before embarking on your hiking adventure, check out the new Wisconsin Trail Report launched by Travel Wisconsin and the Office of Outdoor Recreation! The Wisconsin Trail Report lists current conditions for hiking and biking trail networks throughout the state. To further help plan your outing, the Wisconsin Trail Report lists the current weather forecast for the area, along with listings of nearby dining and lodging options to rest and replenish at after the ride!

Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge

Looking to explore Wisconsin state park properties in new and fun ways, increase healthy habits, and connect with family and friends? The Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge is a collection of 22 Challenges in 11 categories including hiking, camping, photography, community service, paddle sports, and many others. Individuals, friends or families can participate together to complete challenges. Each time a challenge is completed one member of the household will be entered into a final drawing for prizes! The challenge ends on the Fall Equinox, September 22, so check out the list of challenges by googling ‘Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge’ or check out the Wisconsin Friends Explore Facebook page.

Explore the first Tribal National Park in the U.S. in Bayfield

Bayfield has always been one of Wisconsin’s treasures, tucked in the northern most pocket of the state, surrounded by Lake Superior, but it’s also the home of the first tribal national park in the U.S. First established in 2012, the park has since doubled its acreage and created the greater Frog Creek Conservation Management Area to protect 300 acres of tribal lands in the watershed. Stretching over 3/4 mile along Lake Superior’s shoreline on the Red Cliff Reservation, this incredible property includes pristine sandy beaches, dense forests, and a magnificent coastal estuary where the Frog Creek flows harmoniously into the Frog Bay of Lake Superior. The park is temporarily closed to Non-Tribal members until further notice. If you’re looking for another unique hike in Bayfield, hop aboard the ferry to Madeline Island for an unforgettable hike. Big Bay State Park is home to a 1.5 mile beach, a beautiful boardwalk trail as well as 7 miles of trails winding along the cliffs of the apostle islands and the crystal clear waters of Lake Superior. Head across the Bayfield peninsula to the nearby town of Cornucopia for a scrumptious meal at The Fat Radish. Many ingredients are sourced from local farmers, creameries, and fish caught fresh out of Lake Superior, while meals are made to order, prepared fresh from scratch. Stay at Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast – which has earned the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice BEST OF THE BEST Award for 2021, TripAdvisor’s highest honor! Situated on more than 3 acres with wonderful gardens, soaring pine trees and an outdoor sauna. Each stay includes a complimentary 3 course breakfast while soft drinks, coffee, tea and hot chocolate are made available all day for guests’ enjoyment in the common areas.

Explore the Greenway Arboretum in Fond Du Lac

Discover more than two miles of beautiful nature trails along the Fond du Lac River on 24.5 acres right in the heart of Fond Du Lac! Access to the Greenway can be found behind the Salvation Army store on Pioneer Road. The trail will lead you into the arboretum and loop back to your original starting point. Grab some dinner after your hike at the BackYard Grill and Bar, known for their “casual dining with a touch of patio panache”. With more than 60 beers on tap or in bottles, you surely won’t go thirsty. BackYard’s tantalizing menu has everything from personal pizzas to homemade cheese curds, along with options like the veggie burger or lemon-pepper tilapia. Spend the night in Fond Du Lac at the Hotel Retlaw, one of the most elegant boutique hotels in the Fox Valley. Enjoy fresh brewed coffee or a glass of wine at the swanky onsite coffeehouse, Espresso Café. Located in Downtown Fond Du Lac, this is the perfect place to stay for anyone looking to connect to the city’s exciting nightlife

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.