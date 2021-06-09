4th of July is less than a month away. If you’re looking for great fireworks and festivities to enjoy this year, Wisconsin has you covered!

Pancakes, Parade and Fireworks in Three Lakes (Oneida county)

What better way to start off your 4th of July celebrations than with a stack of pancakes?! From 7-11am the Lions Club will be serving up breakfast at Three Lakes High School. The Lions Club parade will begin at 9am downtown, where many businesses will be selling food and refreshments before and after the parade. From there, all the rest of the day’s fun is at Don Burnside Park. Food and flea market vendors will be set up from 8am-3pm, and visitors can sing and dance to live music in the park from 10am-1pm. If you’re looking for another meal option, visit the Black Forest Pub and Grille for lunch or dinner! Whether you’re looking for something hearty or for vegetarian or gluten free, The Black Forest Pub has countless meal options, all made fresh and locally sourced. Head back to Don Burnside Park at dusk for a spectacular fireworks display to end the day. Plan to spend the night and book a stay with friends or family at Northern Lakes Vacation Homes to make the most of your 4th of July weekend. With a handful of cabin properties to choose from you can book a stay nestled in the woods or on the lake!

Parade and Fireworks in Waukesha (Waukesha county)

Head to Waukesha for a booming 4th of July celebration. The 4th of July parade kicks off at 11:00am where fantastic floats from businesses and clubs stroll down main street (usually with lots of candy). Children have an opportunity to participate in the parade by decorating their bikes, trikes, buggies, wagons, and themselves! Children and their parents can line up in Cutler Park beginning at 10:00 am. All kids who participate will get free ice cream after the parade! During the parade, keep an eye on the sky to spot a flyover by the Trojan Thunder Formation Demo Team! Ditch the typical 4th of July dinner of burgers and hot dogs and try some mouthwatering authentic Mexican flavors at La Estacion instead! Located inside of an 1881 Waukesha railroad station, this under-the-radar gem serves both traditional and experimental Mexican dishes, while also serving tens of varieties of margaritas. Enjoy the food inside, outside on the patio or in one of their two train cars! At dusk, head over to the Waukesha County Expo Grounds and get ready for a brilliant fireworks celebration, with the show beginning at 9:30pm. Spend the night at the Wildwood Lodge in nearby Pewaukee. With pet accommodations, complimentary hot breakfast, and a swimming pool, this is the perfect weekend destination to bring the whole family!

Pops on the Rocks in Beloit (Rock county)

Head to Beloit for a one-of-a-kind 4th of July celebration that will knock your red, white and blue socks off! Each year the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra hosts their Pops on the Rocks concert, a patriotic medley of old American classics set to an American tradition – Fireworks. Watch the exploding colors of the fireworks dance above your head as a sea of beautiful strings swell and croon to fill the silence between explosions. Its truly spectacular. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to Riverside Park to catch the show at dusk. Stay the night in Beloit at the 1810 Emerson House Bed and Breakfast, where “breakfast” translates to a three course gourmet breakfast FEAST. On the weekends guests can also enjoy a complimentary early evening appetizer plate with wine and late evening deserts. All rooms feature queen size beds and a private bathroom with a shower.

