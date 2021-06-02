June is National Dairy Month and there’s no better state to be living in when it comes to dairy farming and agritourism. In fact, 23% of the total dairy farmers in the U.S. are in Wisconsin, and out of the thousands of dairy farms in our beautiful state, 95% of them are family owned.

State Fair and County Fairs

Not only is the Wisconsin State Fair scheduled to return this summer, but many county fairs are returning throughout the state as well. While fairs are notorious for deep fried food and desserts, they’re also another place to get a closer look at animals and learn more about how dairy and other crops are produced. County fairs are a great way to reconnect with friends in the community, but also serve as a gateway to discovering and learning about new places and communities around the state! Mark your calendars for the Sauk County Fair and the Dane County Fair July 15-18th. Make the most of your county fair adventure by spending the night in Madison at The Edgewater, a stunning boutique hotel hovering over the shores of Lake Mendota. With completely new interiors, several restaurants, a spa, and a large plaza that connects both hotel guests and the public with the beautiful waters of the lake, this is a one-of-a-kind destination!

Another way to learn about Dairy this June is at Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center (Manitowoc County)

This 10,000 square foot, interactive agricultural education center provides visitors with hands-on learning experiences that illustrate the importance of fresh and local food sources. The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is even home to a birthing barn where visitors may watch calves being born daily! After learning more about Wisconsin’s dairy industry, you’ll want to try out some of Wisconsin’s finest. Did you know that 90 percent of Wisconsin’s milk is made into cheese?! Make a stop at Henning’s Cheese to celebrate national dairy month the right way with one of their many award winning cheeses. Or try Henning’s cheese curds with a twist at the Courthouse Pub where the curds are beer battered, lightly fried and served with a raspberry balsamic dipping sauce. If you love wine and cheese, you will love all the stops on the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail – a collection of 18 Manitowoc restaurants, wineries and food shoppes that all place an emphasis on local ingredients. Spend the night at the exquisite Toll House Bed and Breakfast, just a couple minutes from the heart of downtown Manitowoc. Easily distinguished by its beautiful cream colored brick, this historic Victorian home has been standing since around 1900. Each room has been extensively remodeled to reflect its history and each comes with its own private bathroom. In the morning you’ll wake to the smell of tea and coffee, accompanied by a full breakfast of juice, fruits, homemade pastries and a delicious entre made fresh for you!

Farm Breakfasts in June

A longtime tradition as part of June Dairy Month is enjoying a family breakfast with a visit to a local farm! Farm breakfasts are educational events that offer various opportunities to enjoy delicious, home-cooked food and fresh Wisconsin-made dairy products while learning about farm animals, dairy farms and the hardworking families that keep them running. Check out wisconsindairy.org to find a full map and listing of farms across the state hosting farm breakfasts and other Dairy Month celebrations

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.