With 68,500+ campsites with even more options for rustic camping there are seemingly endless places in Wisconsin to pitch a tent and explore our state’s beautifully preserved wide-open spaces. This week we have a variety of camping experiences for rustic campers and glampers alike.

High Cliff State Park (Calumet County):

One of the Fox Valley’s greatest gems, High Cliff State Park offers a reservable group campground, family campground and an accessible cabin. While you’re there, traverse the trails at High Cliff State Park through grassy wooded paths, over large sheets of rock and alongside jagged cliffs. High cliff is also home to a small swimming beach and lookout tower that stands high above the park and Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin’s largest lake. When you need a break from cooking over an open fire at your campsite, make sure to stop in New Holstein at Schwarz’s Supper Club – a local favorite that’s been dishing out savory meals and delicious cocktails for over 50 years! Come in on a Friday night and enjoy a Wisconsin tradition – the Friday night perch fish fry.

Camp, fish hike and paddle at this hidden gem on the Mississippi – Perrot [Pear-oh] State Park(Trempealeau County)

With 1,200 acres to explore, Perrot state park offers the best view of the Mississippi River in all of Wisconsin. Perrot State Park is home to 102 family campsites and four walk-in group campsites with access to flush toilets and showers. Take an unforgettable hike on the Perrot Ridge Trail, which meanders through the lower prairie and then ascends the 500 foot tall bluffs, bringing you high above the half-mile wide river that winds through the valley below. Fishing opportunities are abundant in this area with the shore fishing available on the Trempealeau River, Trempealeau Bay and Mississippi River. While you’re in town, spend an afternoon at the Elmaro Vinyard which won the Wisconsin Winery of the Year award in 2016. Offering pre-set wine fights as well as tasting packages to-go, you can sample an array of locally made wine from one of the most gorgeous vineyards in the area. Grab some dinner at Sullivan’s Supper Club, with carry-out options as well as dine in and outdoor patio seating overlooking the Mississippi River.

For families looking for camping adventure with something fun for everyone, look no further than Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi! (Columbia County)

With tent sites and pull in sites available for classic campers, there are also rental units available like rustic cabins, gazeebos, yurts or beach cabins! The campground has a swimming pond with giant inflatable slides and floaties as well as a giant bouncing pillow, a game room and mini golf course, there’s so much to do! There are also basketball, volleyball and bocce courts along with horseshoe pits and bar that serves food, ice cream and adult beverages like Bloody Marys, Pina Coladas and Maragaritas. While you’re in Lodi, make sure to take the family aboard the Merrimac Ferry which crosses between Columbia and Sauk Counties across the amazing Wisconsin River. After a ride on the ferry, grab bite to eat at local dining favorite – Fitz’s On The Lake. Known for their vast menu and even bigger serving sizes, you’ll get a hefty helping of something you’re sure to love. With to-go options as well as indoor and patio seating overlooking the Wisconsin River, this is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail or their signature Fitz’s Beer Battered Haddock.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

