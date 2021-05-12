As a state that’s covered in snow several months of the year, it’s easy to overlook Wisconsin’s golf scene, but there are many reasons Wisconsin is a premier golf destination. There are more than 500 courses here — but it’s not just about numbers. No other destination offers the quantity, quality and diversity that Wisconsin golf has, with courses designed for champions by the world’s leading golf course architects. Did you know 10 of the top 100 public courses in the country are located right here in Wisconsin? In fact: Nine of the ten courses featured in the top 100 public courses are fewer than three hours from the Milwaukee airport, making it possible to fly and play the same day! If you wanted to try to hit all nine, the road trip would barely register 500 miles! This week we’ve got a few courses teed up around the state that are must-visit destinations for Wisconsin golfers.

Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson (St. Croix County)

For the last four consecutive years, Troy Burne has been included as one of Wisconsin’s 10 public courses that made the Golf Digest list of top 100 public courses in the nation. Carefully sculpted out of 420 acres of rolling St. Croix Valley hills, the course features over 120 bunkers protecting generous bent grass fairways and stadium greens. Burne, the Scottish term for creek, is fitting as water comes into play on eight holes. Amber prairie grasses cover the hillsides along many holes, providing vivid contrast to the emerald fairways and roughs. After 18 holes, stop by six of downtown Hudson’s best eateries on the Hudson Food Walk! This three-hour guided walking tour allows visitors to sample signature dishes from Hudson’s ever evolving culinary scene. The walking tour features five Caribbean, German and American restaurants, all of which serve cocktails. The tour closes with a stop at Knoke’s Chocolate and Nuts for an unforgettable dessert. Spend the night at the Phipps Inn Bed & Breakfast a charming Queen Anne Victorian getaway that specializes in the three R’s – romance, relax, and refresh. Guests can enjoy amenities like the Billiards Room, the spacious front porch, and their delicious multi-course breakfasts.

Thornberry Creek at Oneida Golf Course in Green Bay (Brown County)

As the official golf course of the Green Bay Packers, it shouldn’t be much of a shock to see some of the golf carts tricked out in green and gold leather or the iconic Packers logo embedded on one of the hole’s hillsides in the rough. Nestled atop one of Brown County’s highest peaks with 27 beautiful and challenging holes, this course is a must see *or must-swing* golfing destination for any lover of the game or the Packers (you might see some of the players there if you’re lucky!) If you’re looking for a place to stay, take advantage of the Stay and Play package at the Radisson which includes 9 or 18 holes with a cart and range balls, a room at the Radisson as well as $25 free play at the Oneida Casino! Make sure to eat local while you’re in Green Bay with a meal at Margarita’s, serving some of the best Tex-Mex dishes in the area. With 30 different flavor selections of Margaritas served blended, on the rocks, or with a beer, this restaurant truly lives up to its name.

Foxfire Golf Club at the Par 4 Resort in Waupaca (Waupaca County)

Looking for an all-in-one weekend golfing destination? Look no further than the Par 4 Resort. Awarded a four-star rating by Golf Digest, this acclaimed 18-hole bent grass course is a blend of traditional Scottish links and scenic Midwestern courses. After 18, be sure to enjoy a fresh and delicious meal at the Par 4 Bistro, serving sandwiches and handmade brick oven pizzas. The authentic dining bistro is a great place to escape the sun or enjoy a drink overlooking the beautiful 18 hole course from the patio. Right next to the Bistro is the Comfort Suites where golfers can unwind with accommodations like an indoor heated pool and hot tub, hot continental breakfast and even a putting green to practice on in case you had a few too many “three puts” during your round. If you’re wondering what else Waupaca has to offer outside of the resort, book a trip with Clear Water Harbor Boat Cruises. This historical hour and a half narrated tour winds through Waupaca’s crystal clear Chain O’ Lakes and is sure to be the unexpected highlight to any golf weekend getaway.

