May is National Bike Month! It’s finally that time of year to pump up those tires, strap on your helmet and roll onto one of Wisconsin’s scenic bicycle trails! With a beautifully diverse landscape, Wisconsin offers ample opportunities for trail biking, mountain biking and road biking throughout the state! Wisconsin actually has a deep-rooted history when it comes to biking. We have two of the world’s leading bicycle companies right in our backyard Trek and Pacific Cycle. Wisconsin was the first state in the country to convert a railroad bed into a bicycle trail, offering miles of smooth and level riding. Wisconsin’s great road biking ties back to the dairy industry. Some of the state’s first rural roads were paved to make it less likely for the glass milk bottles to break in transit. These hilly and winding country roads now make for some of the most tranquil and scenic road biking routes. Not to mention there are thousands of miles of great off-road bike trails to explore throughout Wisconsin. Before embarking on your biking adventures this spring, be sure to check out the all new Wisconsin Trail Report at TravelWisconsin.com/TrailReport! The Wisconsin Trail Report lists current conditions for hiking and biking trail networks throughout the state. To further help plan your outing, the Wisconsin Trail Report lists the current weather forecast for the area, along with listings of nearby dining and lodging options to rest and replenish at after the ride!

Biking the Eisenbahn Trail in West Bend

Built on a former railroad corridor, the history of the trail is remembered in the title “Eisenbahn,” a German word for railroad. This 25-mile trail extends from the historic city of West Bend into the scenic countryside of eastern Wisconsin past the glacial landscape of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Stick around in West Bend for dinner at the rustic and lively Timmer’s Resort. This beautiful lodge boasts cozy fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake that you can enjoy from the dinning room, on the patio or around a firepit. Stop by on a Friday night for live music all spring and summer long! Try their pecan crusted salmon, served with a delicious bourbon maple glaze, wild rice and seasonal veggies! After a day on the trails you may want to soak in the two-person Jacuzzi, part of the Kettle Moraine Suite at the Hidden Serenity B&B. Tucked in the woods this charming B&B offers cozy beds, delicious breakfast and even has a tennis court and some walking trails on the property! Before you leave in the morning stop next door at the Shalom Wildlife Zoo, known as “Wisconsin’s Wildest Zoo” for it’s 75 different species that reside in large natural habitats, allowing them to roam more freely than other zoos.

Try biking another former railroad bed in Reedsburg!

Before jet airliners and divided highways, riding the 400 was the fast way from Chicago to the Twin Cities. The streamlined train made the trip in under 400 minutes, at times hitting 100 miles per hour. The “400” State Trail located in Reedsburg is a 22-mile former railroad bed that is now a bike, horse and snowmobile trail that stretches from Reedsburg to Elroy. Conveniently, this trail connects to the prestigious Elroy-Sparta trail known[WAT1] for its three stunning tunnels that riders can walk their bike through. The longest tunnel is more than 3 quarters of a mile long and is an adventure all on its own! The Elroy-Sparta trail does have a few closures due to storm damage – check the Wisconsin Trail Report for details before you go. A state trail pass is required for these trails and is available for purchase on site. Pump the breaks in La Valle and grab a meal at the #1 stop on the 400 trail at Trail Break. Sit down and enjoy their fresh baked, stone oven pizzas that are a local favorite. You can even order a ‘Take N’ Bake’ pizza to cook and enjoy in the comfort of your home. If you’re planning to spend the night in Reedsburg, book a room at the Voyageur Inn. With 72 rooms, free wifi, a fitness center, pool, hottub and jacuzzi this is the perfect destination to relax and unwind after a long day of biking. Each stay comes with a complimentary drink coupon for the lounge and free hot breakfast in the morning.

Roll through the Wolf River Mountain Bike Trail in Langlade (Langlade County)

If you are looking for a technical ride, these 6 miles of trails are your ticket. Featuring tight corners, several rock and root ride overs, along with some challenging climbs, this trail will surely get your adrenaline pumping. These trails are used primarily during the Wolfman Triathlon but are now open for all to ride thanks to the wonderful property owners these trails reside on. Enjoy dinner with a view at Crab n’ Jacks, with views of the scenic ledge, rocks and rapids of the flowing Wild Wolf River. This updated yet traditional supper club offers a great Friday Fish Fry, Prime Rib special on Saturday, and claim to have the best Old Fashioned around. Invite some friends or bring the family to spend the night at one of the most gorgeous cabins in area at River Haven on the Wolf. Stunning views of the Wild Wolf River await you just outside the door, while wild flowers flourish on the property giving you plenty of views of wildlife and tranquility. The cabin boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and great amenities including two inside gas fireplaces, 2 outdoor fire pits, and an outdoor hot tub overlooking the scenic Wolf River.

