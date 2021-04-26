Jane Matenaer is joined by Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and she shares why you should visit Lake Geneva this summer.
Listen to their conversation above.
For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com
Jane Matenaer is joined by Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and she shares why you should visit Lake Geneva this summer.
Listen to their conversation above.
For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.