Start making up for last summer’s cancelled plans by reconnecting with friends or family on a Wisconsin summer adventure! This week we have a few unexpected destinations for anglers and art junkies alike!

Wisconsin Trail Report

Last winter we talked a lot about the Wisconsin Snow Report. Well, following in the footsteps of that popular report, Travel Wisconsin and the Office of Outdoor Recreation recently launched a new Wisconsin Trail Report. The Wisconsin Trail Report lists current conditions for hiking and biking trail networks throughout the state. It also includes basic trail descriptions with details like the type of terrain and landscape, facilities (like restrooms) available, or if fees are required. Biking trails are categorized as recreational or mountain bike trails and list the surface type to help plan what’s right for your crew. To further help plan your outing, the Wisconsin Trail Report lists the current weather forecast for the area, nearby activities, attractions, dining, and lodging. While the tool will be especially useful during the shoulder seasons, like we are in right now, it will be a great resource to start planning hiking and biking adventures as conditions change throughout the summer, too. Find the report at TravelWisconsin.com/TrailReport

History and wine in Algoma (Kewaunee County)

Algoma is a quaint commercial fishing town with an abundance of history and unique character. Start your adventure downtown where vibrant colors and historic images are painted larger than life across 10 different murals, created by visiting Walldog artists! Walldogs are a group of highly skilled mural artists from all over the globe who came to Algoma to create & recreate historic representations of mural advertisement reflective of businesses, products, activity & people from throughout Algoma’s history. Take a self-guided walking tour to see them all. Jump even further back in time and visit Von Stiehl, the oldest licensed winery in Wisconsin! Beneath the winery are limestone tunnels that actually date all the way back to the Civil War! Visitors can enjoy a glass of wine indoors next to the fireplace or on the outdoor terrace, soaking in the stunning views of Lake Michigan. For fresh baked items or a meal on the go, head to the North Water Bakery and Deli. Home to ethnic treats like Belgian pies and kolaches, they also serve delicious treats like fudge frosted brownies, plump doughnuts and delicate mini-tarts. You can even order a box lunch or Friday fish fry to go if you’re planning on biking, hiking or fishing the day away. Check out one of Algoma’s hidden gems at Crescent Beach, where visitors can walk along the board walk and catch some rays lying on the sand. Venture back downtown and spend the night at Stebbins Hotel, a comfortable, clean and friendly place wrap up your day.

Fishing in Hayward (Sawyer County)

Hayward is a great destination for anglers looking to reel in some good times and great memories throughout the summer! Start your trip with some inspiration at the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame – the world’s biggest fishing museum! You’ll know you’re at the right spot when you see the “Big Musky” a larger than life, five story landmark that stretches longer than 2 school busses, suspended over an 88,000 gallon pond. This jaw dropping fishing museum is home to over 1,000 vintage outboard motors, a display of the 1949 world record musky, and more than 50,000 fishing lures and artifacts. Write your own fishing history upon the 20+ beautiful and serene lakes in the Hayward area like Lost Land Lake or Lake Hayward, where Muskie, walleye, northern pike, large and smallmouth bass are abundant. Hayward is hosting the 55th Annual Governors Fishing Opener this year, which includes a free Expo and Fish Fry on Friday, April 30th, from 11am-2pm. After a long day on the lake, stop at a classic Wisconsin supper club for dinner and a drink at Lost Land Lake Lodge, boasting the area’s only all-you-can-eat Prime Rib on Saturday night. After dinner, head to the shores of Quiet Lakes to stay at Northland Lodge, owned by the Thearin Family since 1921. Hayward is a hotspot for many exciting summertime events and festivals like the Musky Festival, Honor the Earth PowWow and the Lumberjack World Championships.

Architecture Tour in Spring Green and Richland Center

Step into the home of one of Wisconsin’s greatest artists, widely regarded as America’s greatest architect, on this one-of-a-kind tour of Taliesin – Frank Lloyd Wright’s extraordinary residence and studio. With options of a one, two or four hour long tour, indoors and outdoors through the beautiful courtyards near the home and then into portions of the main house, including the living room, Loggia, and Wright’s bedroom and Terrace. Soak in the extravagant architecture as well as the unique furnishings and artwork from the collection of Frank Lloyd Wright and his fellowship. You’ll even get to step into the personal drafting studio of Frank Lloyd Wright! Grab lunch at the Spring Green General Store, a lively blue building that once stood as a 1910 cheese warehouse, now serving delicious bakery goods as well as soups, salads and sandwiches! End your day at the WI Riverside Resort where you can pitch a tent, pull up in your RV or rent a cabin with a bathroom and kitchenette.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.