Embarking on a Wisconsin adventure is a great way to spend time with friends or family, but it’s even better when you can bring the 4-legged family members too! This week Travel Wisconsin has a few trips and destinations that welcome pets with open arms.

A pet’s paradise at Justin Trails Resort near Sparta (Monroe County)

Welcoming pets and their owners alike, Justin Trails Resort is the place to run free and make memories. Humans can choose between charming farmhouse suites, cottages, or log cabins which offer great amenities including cozy fireplaces, whirlpool bathtubs, kitchenettes and private porches. Grab a leash and enjoy the 200 acre Certified Organic Farm with grassy mowed trails and meadows or take advantage of the fenced dog park wonderful for off-leash fun. Fun Fact: Justin Trails Resort is home to two 18 hole professionally designed Disc Golf courses, one of which is rated #1 in the state! Bring your dog with you to enjoy a meal outside at Ginny’s Cupboard located in downtown Sparta. Known for their soups, sandwiches and paninis, customers can enjoy their food out on the deck, overlooking the charming love locks bridge that straddles Beaver Creek.

Visit a worldly landmark near Wausau (Marathon County)

Pay a visit to the 45 x 90 Geographical Marker site, proclaimed “The Center of the Northwestern World”. This unique spot is halfway between the Equator and the North Pole, a quarter of the way around the planet, and halfway between Greenwich Meridian and the International Date Line. A crushed gravel pathway lined with woods and a corn field, leads visitors to the new bronze marker installed in 2017 on the exact intersection of 45 x 90. Snap a pic with your pup next to the marker to commemorate your visit to this unique spot. Stop for dinner at The Great Dane Pub to enjoy sandwiches, burgers and an array of tap beers at their outdoor beer garden. Though you can’t bring your dog to dinner with you, the Great Dane Pub cares about K9’s and have donated $15,000 to the Dane County Humane Society to help aid 15 rescued Great Danes. Finish your day with a stay at the Jefferson Street Inn and take advantage of the onsite indoor pool, hot tub and full service spa. Of course, the Inn has pet-friendly accommodations.

Door County is Dog County

Take your pooch with you to walk the sandy shore and swim at one of Wisconsin’s most beautiful dog beaches at Whitefish Dunes State Park! Door County is full of other great spots to get outside and recreate with your dog like the Shiloh Road Bark Park in Sturgeon Bay or the challenging Eagle Trail at Peninsula State Park! Unwind at the end of the day with a sunset sail with Bella Sailing Cruises on the beautiful waters of Lake Michigan. The company has a resident sailing dog, so your pup will have some onboard company! Try some of the state’s best pizza at Wild Tomato in Fish Creek and Sister Bay, home to Door County’s only wood-fired oven! With pet friendly outdoor seating, the restaurant serves pizza, sandwiches, and salads with a focus on sourcing local, seasonal, and organic ingredients whenever possible. Spend the night at Shallows Resort, situated along 400 feet of private Green Bay shoreline. With a pool, tennis court, fishing dock and kayaks there’s plenty to do and pets are welcomed upon approval.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.