March 24: Weekend Getaways

Spring is officially here! Which means it is time for travelers to get out of the house and experience all the wonder and blooming adventures that Wisconsin has to offer! Travel Wisconsin has a few ideas sure to make your first spring vacation one to remember.

Bounce around at Sawmill Adventure Park in Rothschild (Marathon County)

This high-flying trampoline park has fun for the whole family with open jump areas covered with trampoline floors and walls, trampoline dodgeball arena, and even a tot time jumping area for small children. Challenge your family to a race through the 12-obstacle ninja warrior course or by racing to the top of the climbing wall! The Stoney Creek Hotel was rewarded the​ TripAdvisor “Certificate of Excellence, 2019,”​ and features complimentary breakfast, WiFi, gift shop, fitness center, and the Cubby Hole Bar. Stop for a delicious meal at the Wausau Mine Company, where the food is fresh and everything is prepared from scratch. With a variety of heart healthy and gluten free choices, there’s something for everyone. We highly recommend their scrumptious cheese fries!

Hiking and biking in Amery (Polk County)

Amery is home to numerous parks perfect for fishing, picnicking and hiking. Check out the DD Kennedy Environmental Area, which includes a dam, millpond, fishing bridge and well-maintained trails. Head to Saint Croix Falls, just 20 miles from Amery and enjoy the beauty of Wisconsin and the St. Croix National Scenic River that runs between Wisconsin and Minnesota with a hike along the bluffs at Interstate State Park. Interstate State Park is Wisconsin’s oldest state park, established in 1900. It’s also home to the western terminus of the The Ice Age National Scenic Trail, a thousand-mile footpath that travels through some of the state’s most beautiful natural areas. If you prefer to explore on two wheels, stay in Amery to explore the 14-mile Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. This groomed gravel bike trail stretches from Amery nearly all the way to Dresser, and was built on a former railroad corridor! Everything tastes better when it’s locally sourced and home grown and Farm Table Restaurant in downtown Amery makes sure every single dish is fresh and unique. From Cosmic Wheel Cheese to Blackbrook baby spinach to Chickadee Hills Farm pork, everything is locally grown and is served true to its season. Try the Strawberry BBQ Cheddar Burger – melted cheddar, flat-top-fried onions and house-made strawberry BBQ sauce. Head to Turtle Lake, WI and spend the night at the charming Canyon Road Inn Bed & Breakfast, home to 14 acres of hiking trails and a gazebo for picnics

Biking on the Old Plank Road Trail in Sheboygan Falls (Sheboygan County)

The trail gets its name from the all-weather roads built in the mid-1800s by laying down wooden planks, accommodating floods of immigrants headed west. Today, this paved trail stretching 17 miles from Sheboygan Falls to the village of Greenbush is traveled by bicyclists, runners, walkers, in-line skaters, horseback riders, moped users, nordic skiers, and snowmobilers alike. This beautiful and winding trail is seldom flat, making it a bit more challenging but all the more interesting. Shift gears from bicycle wheels to cheese wheels at the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center located in nearby Plymouth. Here you’ll find some of the state’s most rare, specialty and hard to find cheeses – made by some of the best local dairy producers and regional cheesemakers in the state. Of course there are free samples to ensure the perfect selection for your next wine and cheese night. Even though eating through a wheel of cheese could pass as a perfectly appetizing meal for many Wisconsinites, I recommend trying dinner at Bread and Bean Eatery. Serving freshly crafted and locally sprouted meals, it’s the perfect place to grab an artisanal salad or a savory sirloin or salmon dinner. Stay at the beautiful and elegant Rochester Inn, built and established the same year Wisconsin became a state back in 1848. This property has Kohler whirlpools, in-room breakfast service and even a couple two story suites that are both spacious and cozy.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

