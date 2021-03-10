While many may know Wisconsin for its cheese, beer, or the Green Bay Packers, there’s so much more to this beautiful state than meets the eye. There are so many unexpected adventures waiting to be discovered in Wisconsin and Travel Wisconsin has a few hidden gems across the state that you might not have heard of, but certainly won’t forget!

Walk the Jurustic Trail in Downtown Marshfield (Marathon County)

Just outside of Marshfield, hundreds of fantasy world creatures populate the grounds of Jurustic Park, the must-see metal sculpture park created by Clyde Wynia. But what many people don’t know is that some of the creatures have escaped and invaded Downtown Marshfield on the Jurustic Trail! This mile and a half long trail weaves past some of the city’s best shops and restaurants and is inhabited by giant turtles, musical cats and larger than life fire breathing dragons. Walking at a leisurely pace, most visitors finish the trail in 30-45 minutes, but don’t forget to stop and take a closer look at these incredible sculptures and enjoy some of the fun attractions, shops and delicious food along the way. Grab a bite to eat at Mojo’s Pasta House & Cajun Cook Shack, known for their made from scratch pastas and sauces and fast service while providing options for take- out, curb-side pickup and online ordering. Voted Best Hotel in Marshfield, Hotel Marshfield is the area’s newest full-service hotel featuring stylish new rooms, complimentary hot breakfast at the onsite restaurant Libby McNeill’s and the hotel is even pet friendly.

Foodie finds in Downtown Beloit (Rock County)

Experience the worldly flavors of truk’t – street tacos, tequila and whiskey, serving Latin and other unique global-themed tacos while offering an extensive collection of over 100 tap beers, whiskeys, cocktails and tequilas. With options like the Pecking Duck or Shrimp Curry tacos, their menu options are anything but conventional. If you’re looking for something a bit more accessible but equally unique, head to Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar serving Wisconsin delicacies like craft beer, cheese curds and stuffed burgers. Try the Wisconsinite Burger – Stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with fried onions, brat slices & beer cheese sauce. Wisconsin’s favorites! Make the most of your stay by shopping downtown and spending the night at Hotel Goodwin, a chic, classic hotel inspired by the 19th century hotel, the Goodwin House. Each room is distinctive with eye catching art, turntables and unique record collections, and glass showers. When’s the last time you stayed at a hotel and enjoyed a beverage on the roof? The Goodwin is home to Beloit’s only rooftop bar and is open year-round! The Rooftop is the perfect place to relax and have a drink with exclusive access to the views of the vibrant downtown area.

Hiking and bird watching in Burnett County

Did you know there are 300 different bird species that call Wisconsin home? Just north of Grantsburg, travelers can visit Crex Meadows Wildlife Area, within the Lake Superior Northwoods Region of the Great Wisconsin Birding & Nature Trail. Crex Meadows is home to over 280 species of birds. Be on the lookout for winter birds such as crossbills and the Pine Grosbeak. Return during the summer months for a chance to spot rare and uncommon migrants to Wisconsin like the Yellow Rail and LeConte’s Sparrow. Governor Knowles State Forest is a great hiking destination that parallels the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. What initially started as a 4,000 acre donation in 1971 and named the St. Croix River State Forest, has now evolved into a 55 mile stretch of forest encompassing 32,500 acres! The Forest was re-designated the Governor Knowles State Forest in 1981 to recognize Governor Warren P. Knowles for his administration’s incredible conservation efforts. The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway one of only two of Wisconsin’s National Parks and is a must see. Fill up after a day of hiking at Adventures Restaurant and Pub, known for their delicious Wild Rice Meatloaf – you can even ask for the recipe! Unwind for the evening at the rustic Northwoods themed The Lodge at Crooked Lake hotel.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

