Haleigh Doyle, Director of Media & Marketing for the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins the show to talk with John Mercure about La Crosse’s budding food and drink scene, the unique finds and locales La Crosse has to offer, and what to look forward to for La Crosse’s summer season.

Listen to John’s conversation with Haleigh Doyle above.

