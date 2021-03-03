Feeling couped up at home this winter? If so, Travel Wisconsin has a few adventures that would make for the perfect weekend getaway this March! But first, we’re excited to announce that travelers can WIN an exciting weekend getaway with the Adventure Awaits Giveaway! 27 incredible prize packages will be given away throughout the month of March, with a prize awarded every day, excluding Sundays. Each package includes a two-night stay, a 2021 annual state park sticker and a unique Wisconsin adventure – everything from island cruises to food tours, fishing excursions and more. People can enter once daily for a chance to win. The Grand Prize, a three-night stay and play package to Wisconsin’s Northwoods, complete with dining certificates, wake surfing lessons and lodging on Lake Minocqua, is valued at $1,500 will be given away at the end of the month. Visit TravelWisconsin.com/adventure for details and the full list of prize packages. For some other weekend getaway ideas….

Explore the Ice Age Trail in Chippewa Falls (Chippewa County)

Hike some or all of the 23-mile section of Wisconsin’s Ice Age National Scenic Trail which passes through county forestland and state-protected lands. If the trail is still snowy, rent some snowshoes for your hike at Spring Street Sports and visit their website to find directions to all local trails in the area. Stay at the charming Glen Loch Inn, voted one of the Top 25 Best Bargain Hotels by TripAdvisor. The newly remodeled hotel offers a full homemade hot breakfast to guests every morning. Stop for lunch or dinner at the Sheeley House Saloon for traditional and distinctive pub dining options amid timeless architecture. Try their burger and truffle fries.

Lighthouse lookouts in Manitowoc/Two Rivers (Manitowoc County)

Walk along the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline and seek out the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse (among a couple others in the area). Built in 1895, the lighthouse has a great lookout platform and is extended nearly 100 yards off the shore, seemingly floating above the water. Head to the Rahr West Art Museum, a gracious 1891 Victorian mansion that features works from virtuosos like Picasso, Jenkins, and O’Keefe – free to the public! Stop for dinner at al Corso which may be a few minutes outside of town, but is entirely worth the drive. Located in a renovated 1800s-era tavern, this intimate dining spot serves exceptional contemporary American cuisine, making it a real find for foodies. Complete your lighthouse adventure with a night’s stay at Lighthouse Inn on the Lake and experience the tranquility of the sun rising over Lake Michigan in the morning.

Stay and Play at Potawatomi Casino in Carter (Forest County)

Test your luck playing bingo, slots or any of their table games like Texas hold ‘em or Black Jack.

Potawatomi is committed to keeping guests and employees safe with COVID-19 safety policies such as temperature checks at the door, requiring all guests and team members to wear a mask, increasing the distance between slot machines and deeming the entire facility as non-smoking until further notice. Stay right at Potawatomi’s hotel which offers a variety of rooms including luxury suites and standard rooms with king sized beds.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.