With a whopping 205 in-state craft breweries and counting, Wisconsin is the perfect place for beer lovers to enjoy classic local brews like Miller and PBR (that helped Wisconsin become known for beer), or find something new and completely unexpected. Travel Wisconsin is your guide to the best local breweries across the state!

OOGA Brewery Beaver Dam – (Dodge County)

Formerly a used car lot and auto shop, this vintage car themed brewery located downtown Beaver Dam has 11 homebrewed beers on tap. Try the ‘Holla! Jalapeño Cream Ale’ – OOGA’s take on a classic American cream ale, infused with the aroma of fresh jalapeños. Head Brewer, Jeff Scanlan reassures sceptics, “No, it’s not hot, it’s refreshing. Trust me.” Using locally sourced equipment and ingredients, OOGA places an emphasis on Wisconsin made beer from start to finish. Collaborative brews and guest taps are always Wisconsin made too. While in the area, enjoy luxurious accommodations of yesteryear with a stay at the historic Rectory Bed and Breakfast.

Sand Creek Brewing Company Black River Falls – (Jackson County)

As a three-time World Beer Cup gold award winner and one of the largest microbreweries in the state, Sand Creek Brewing Company is a must visit. This local brewery houses 12 homebrewed tap beers at a time, rotating in new brews seasonally. Try ‘Oscar’s Chocolate Oatmeal Stout’ and ‘Sand Creek Oktoberfest’ – both World Beer Cup gold medal winners in 2000. After enjoying some local brews, head to the Falls Motel, a charming place to stay, known for their friendly service and great continental breakfast.

Fermentorium Cedarburg – (Ozaukee County)

Home to 24 homebrewed tap beers, Fermentorium brews a variety of styles, some familiar and some crafted for exploration. Try the ‘Pilot OX6B: Raspberry Lemonade,’ on tap for a limited time – just one of many brews part of their ‘pilot series’ – where the brewery explores new flavor concepts, ideas, ingredients and techniques. With over 2500 square feet, this brewery has plenty of space for travelers to enjoy a drink while staying safe and socially distant. With a beautiful art wall gallery, views inside the brewery and a cabinet full of games, the Fermentorium is a haven for you and your bubble to sample amazing beer while enjoying each other’s company. Stay at the Lilly Pad (Boerner Guest House), nestled in the heart of downtown Cedarburg’s shops and restaurants. Built 174 years ago, this cozy cottage still has the original wood floors constructed from the timbers of the land it sits upon today.

