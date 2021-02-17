Winter can really start to feel long if you stay cooped up inside but getting out and spending time outdoors may be just what you need to nourish your mind, body, and soul. Wisconsin is a truly spectacular place to spend the winter months, and Travel Wisconsin has a few winter silent sports recommendations to help travelers connect with nature and embrace the outdoors this season.

Cross Country Skiing in Eau Claire, WI (Eau Claire County)

Tower Ridge is the largest cross-country ski trail complex in both Eau Claire County and in west-central Wisconsin, offering 12 miles of groomed ski trails through wooded and rolling terrain. As the Kubb capital of North America, a visit to Eau Claire wouldn’t be complete without watching or participating in a game of the 1000 year old, Scandinavian Viking sport. Buy your own Kubb set at The Local Store and head to River Prairie, just 3 miles from downtown Eau Clarie, a hub for good food, epic views and of course Kubb in the park (lit up under twinkling lights at night). Grab a meal at The Informalist, a hip, locally sourced eatery that serves unique and diverse palate pleasing dishes (plus vegan/gluten free options). Wrap up your day with a quiet evening spent at the Otter Creek Inn Fireplace and Jacuzzi Suites.

Winter Fat Biking at Silver Lake County Park – (Kenosha County)

Try fat tire biking at Silver Lake Park, home to 10 miles of well-maintained and groomed mountain bike trails that accommodate all levels from beginner to professional riders. The park is free to the public and the fat bike trails are monitored by the Kenosha Area Mountain Biking Association (KAMBA), check out their Facebook page for latest updates on trail conditions. The 75th Street Inn located close by Silver Lake Park, is a favorite restaurant with local cyclists, as it is owned by Mary Beth Van Every, an active member of KAMBA. Known for their Wisconsin focused menu, it’s a great place to grab a Brandy Old Fashioned and try a Wisconsin Burger – Bacon cheeseburger served with Spotted Cow beer cheese on a pretzel bun. Stay at the Pink House Resort and Motel and enjoy beautiful lakeside views of Lake Mary.

Standing Rocks County Park Steven’s Point – (Portage County)

Grab your skis and glide through 10 miles of groomed trails that traverse beautiful rolling hills at Standing Rocks County Park, a premier destination for Cross Country Skiing. Due to the many hills and distances, about 75% of the trails are rated as “intermediate” or “expert”, making it an exciting destination for seasoned skiers. For a quiet country escape all your own, check out the one-of-a-kind Amherst Riverdance Cabin. This cabin is all about the details, including the hand-designed mosaic bathroom floor and tree staircase with railings made from retired snowshoes. Pick up some craft beer from the barrel-aging giant, Central Waters Brewing Company, where visitors can enjoy a drink on the patio next to a roaring firepit.

