Shake up your winter routine by treating yourself or your family to a cozy Wisconsin cabin getaway! These cabin and cottage destinations across the state are the perfect winter escape with great options to enjoy local takeout cuisine, open-air winter adventures and of course some rustic relaxation, all while practicing social distancing. We want to remind listeners to follow public health guidance and take necessary precautions for safe recreation this season.

Whippoorwill Lodge – Hatfield, WI (Jackson County)

This Amish-built quaint cabin is nestled in among the trees on Whippoorwill Lane, near beautiful Lake Arbutus. Lake Arbutus boasts over nine miles of shoreline and the area features many trails perfect for hiking, cross country skiing and snowmobiling. Although the cabin includes a kitchen, there are plenty of local dining options. Stones Throw Supper Club is a charming Northwoods eatery, home to a vast menu, friendly service and a Friday fish fry.

Rustic Retreat on Chute Pond – Mountain, WI (Oconto County)

Nestled on the shore of Chute Pond, this cabin offers relaxing accommodations for anyone looking to enjoy the natural beauty of winter in Wisconsin. Stay warm inside next to the crackling fireplace or venture off the property for hiking and sightseeing at Cathedral Pines State Natural Area, located just twenty minutes north. This cabin includes a full kitchen but if you are looking for a local hot spot for hot cakes, Chute the Breeze Café is nearby and known for their spectacular breakfast.

Rustic Ridge Cabins – Merrimac, WI (Sauk County)

Four picturesque log cabins are each uniquely designed and situated atop the glacial bluffs of south-central Wisconsin to emphasize the breathtaking landscape. Stay nestled inside with relaxing amenities like a Jacuzzi and stone fireplace, while enjoying stunning panoramic views of rolling wooded hills. Adventure awaits skiers and snowboarders with Devil’s Head Ski Resort and Cascade Mountain located close by. While the area offers a plethora of great food options, Wollersheim Winery is located just 20 minutes south along the Wisconsin River. Due to COVID-19 Wollersheim is not offering tastings or tours but is still open, offering winery courtyard pick-ups and a bistro wine and dine kit for carryout (includes 2 entrees, 2 sides, baguette and 2 desserts).

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

