UPDATE 4/10/25 at 8:00am — I-43 northbound at North Avenue has re-opened after an earlier crash. Backups will still be working themselves out, so plan for heavy delays while heading north on the freeway.

UPDATE 4/10/25 at 7:50am — The vicitim connected to a crash on I-43 at North Avenue Thursday morning is not believed to have been involved in the initial accident.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 4:00am, they received a report of a two vehicle crash involving a car and a pick up truck that was towing a travel trailer.

An unrelated vehicle then approached and stopped at the crash scene. A 76-year-old woman from Milwaukee, believed to be a relative of one of the people involved in the initial crash, exited that vehicle and reportedly began walking around the crash site.

While out of the vehicle she arrived in, the woman was struck and killed by another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee man. That driver was taken into custody under suspicion of OWI.

An MCSO spokesperson says a status update will be shared when more information is available.

MILWAUKEE — A full freeway closure is in effect on I-43 northbound at North Avenue in Milwaukee due to a deadly crash.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to WTMJ they were called to the site of the crash that occurred around 4:30 this morning.

Backups are stretching south over two miles past the Marquette Interchange.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the freeway between the Marquette and North Avenue due to the backups; you will be able to get back on to the highway just north of the crash site, or you can re-enter at Locust Street or Keefe Avenue.

Additionally, the Kilbourn Tunnel into downtown from I-43 northbound remains closed for construction.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga will have updates throughout the morning.