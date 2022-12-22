MILWAUKEE — Roads across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee County are quite slippery with accidents reported across the region and slow-moving traffic on major roadways as Winter Storm Elliott begins to build momentum.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga is keeping up with traffic trends across Southeast Wisconsin. She reports that commuters in Ozaukee County are dealing with snowy conditions along Mequon Rd while drivers in Milwaukee County manage snowy conditions on Brown Deer Rd.

An accident was reported on the southbound lane of I-41 near Main St in Menominee Falls. The right lane is blocked with crews on the scene to assess damage, help direct traffic and clear the right lane.

Another crash is being tracked on the southbound lane of I-41/94 at WIS-158, blocking the right lane. Traffic cameras showed a Wisconsin State Trooper pushing a car out of traffic to help clear the roadway. It appears as if a semi-truck was involved with this accident as well.

A driver spun out on WIS-175 at Brewers Blvd, blocking the right shoulder. Another crash on westbound I-94 is blocking the right lane. Proceed with caution.

Despite the harsh road conditions, no major delays have been reported. Many of the drivers across southeast Wisconsin are currently driving at a low rate of speed to keep themselves and others safe. Please be careful and alert while driving on Thursday and Friday — especially while changing lanes.

