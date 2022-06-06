Debbie Lazaga – Traffic Reporter has the details in this video.

TL;DR: The Ramps from 94 EB and 794 WB to 43/94 SB will be closed overnight. Both Monday and Tuesday nights starting at 11pm and set to reopen at 4:30am. Crews will be working on flood sealing those ramps.

Your alternate route would be to get onto 43 NB and exit at the McKinley/145/Fond du Lac Ave off ramp, head west and rejoin the freeway southbound and you can head straight through the interchange.

As usual, the roadwork is weather dependent, so if they have to postpone the work, they have their contingency plans, which are to shift the work by a day.