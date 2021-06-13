Update 1:33 p.m.

All ramps to I-94 west in the Marquette Interchange have re-opened after being blocked off for an hour.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office no injuries were reported during their investigation into a report shots fired.

Original Story

MILWAUKEE — All ramps to westbound I-94 in the Marquette Interchange were shutdown Sunday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m.

Ramps are closed to I-94 west from I-794 west, I-43/94 north and I-43 south.

Plan for extra travel time and delays heading through the center of the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.