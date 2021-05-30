Update: 1:03 p.m.

All lanes have been re-opened after being shutdown for over two hours.

Details surrounding the crash remain unknown.

Original Story

JEFFERSON COUNTY — All westbound lanes along I-94 are closed because of a vehicle crash and fire Sunday morning.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. between Highway 26 and Highway 89.

Updated | JEFFERSON Co | Crash | I-94 WB | mm 263 | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) May 30, 2021

Vehicles are being diverted south on Highway 26 to County B, west to Highway 89, then north back to I-94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says traffic is backed up for at least three miles

Click here for the latest traffic information.

This is a developing story.