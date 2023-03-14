Steve Scaffidi back in studio this Tuesday and it is Pi Day (3.14) across the world. Steve decides to switch it up and ask for the fans favorite pies to eat. Steve finally is taking a piece of the Aaron Rodgers Trade pie as rumors continue to circulate around the 4-time MVP and his likely departure to the New York Jets, Greg Matzek from Wisconsin’s Afternoon News joins the program to discuss. We are now 3 years removed from the nationwide shutdown in 2020, what have we learned from this? Steve doesn’t think its all that much, he heads to the fans to hear their perspectives. Congressman Bryan Steil joins the show to talk the SVB and Signature Bank issues in California, Bad Jeopardy answers, and Max’s joke of the day. All of this on a Tuesday edition of The Steve Scaffidi Show!