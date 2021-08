Comedian and local mover shaker Kristen Brey joins the Steve Scaffidi show for her weekly appearance on the program. Multitudes of topics covered including income tax, Tommy Thompson giving the politicians the business, and the newest internet craze/challenge/brain-cell-melting viral sensation called the ‘Crate Challenge.’ Do you think you’re up for the challenge? Of the listening to this segment, not climbing a tower of milk crates.

