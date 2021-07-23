What’s next for the City of Milwaukee after a Bucks’ NBA championship victory? Steve Scaffidi, Collin Roth, and Dan Adams share their thoughts on this and many more topics on today’s episode of “Adams vs. Roth” heard every Friday at 9:15a.
What’s next for the City of Milwaukee after a Bucks’ NBA championship victory? Steve Scaffidi, Collin Roth, and Dan Adams share their thoughts on this and many more topics on today’s episode of “Adams vs. Roth” heard every Friday at 9:15a.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.