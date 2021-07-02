Do you think Alfonso Morales will return to his job as police chief in Milwaukee? Steve Scaffidi, Collin Roth and Dan Adams share their thoughts on this and many more topics on today’s episode of “Adams vs. Roth” heard every Friday at 9:15a.
Do you think Alfonso Morales will return to his job as police chief in Milwaukee? Steve Scaffidi, Collin Roth and Dan Adams share their thoughts on this and many more topics on today’s episode of “Adams vs. Roth” heard every Friday at 9:15a.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.