Today’s WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree, Milwaukee Firefighter and Paramedic Cora Markowski, began her career as a firefighter at the age of 18, right out of high school, and has never looked back. Working tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, she has dedicated her career to helping the community of Milwaukee and sees herself as a future leader and an inspiration to other young women who want to work in public safety.

Cora’s enthusiasm for the job is easy to notice saying, “It is a lot of hard work but it is super rewarding and very fun. The family bonds you make at work are awesome.”

