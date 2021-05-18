Today’s WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree is a clear example that overcoming challenges early in life is not only possible, but can also provide a road map for helping other young people in his community.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Rowe has helped thousands of kids in Kenosha County through his leadership in the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Program) and making positive connections with children and adults in his community for over two decades.

Deputy Rowe never takes for granted the significance of putting on his uniform saying, “we are suppose to act and behave in a higher standard and when I wear this uniform that’s what I go into it with.”

WaterStone Bank partners with Steve Scaffidi to recognize HEROes in our community.