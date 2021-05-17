Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic.

Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of Milwaukee over the last year working for Paratech Ambulance (now Midwest Medical) as an EMT and also as a part-time firefighter-EMT for the New Berlin Fire Department.

Throughout his life as a firefighter-EMT, Marco treats everyone he comes into contact with like family saying, “in the end that’s someone’s family member, I have the utmost compassion for them.”

WaterStone Bank partners with Steve Scaffidi to recognize HEROes in our community. Thanks to IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America and Heiser Automotive for their support of the program. WaterStone will donate $250 to a charity of the honoree’s choice and Road America will also be providing tickets to the IndyCar Rev Group Grand Prix June 19 and 20.