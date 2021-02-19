Today’s Friday Forum guest Greg Matzek, sports director for WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee, shares his thoughts on the chances of the Packers signing J.J. Watt. Also, Greg gives an update on his WTMJ Cares initiative as he teams up with the Children’s Heart Foundation to fight against congenital heart defects. If you want to make a difference in a child’s life donate here. WTMJ Cares is powered by Watry Industries, Premier Aluminum and sponsored by Professional Construction Inc..

The Friday Forum airs every Friday with WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi at 11:07a.

