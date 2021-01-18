The road to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV now goes through Tampa Bay after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship game against the Buccaneers.

WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi and Bryan Dee break down the Packers’ victory over the Rams and look ahead to their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback.

MMQB can be heard on the Steve Scaffidi Show at 8:30a following every Packers game.

Click here for more MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK WITH STEVE AND BRYAN.