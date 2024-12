A year after falling in the semi-finals of the NBA Cup a year ago, the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the championship following their 110-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis scored 32 points, his fourth straight 30 point game, and fell an assist shy of a triple double in the Bucks win. Damian Lillard added 25 points in the win. Gabe Neitzel brings you the highlights of the win in Bucks in Six.