After a back and forth start to the game, the Miami Heat built a 37-23 lead to close out the first quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks fought their way back into the game from there as they ended the first half down by 10 points and the third quarter down by eight.

It was a big fourth quarter from the Bucks that helped them take the lead and they got contributions from some of their new faces as Kevin Porter Jr. went on his own 7-0 run and threw an alley opp to Jericho Sims to give the Bucks a 97-95 lead in the fourth. Kevin Kuzma added 16. Damian Lillard lead the Bucks in scoring with 28 points. Giannis secured another double double with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide discussed the win and took your calls in Bucks Talk.